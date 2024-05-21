Bill Maher on 'woke' policies and college campus protests

Maher weighs in on students protesting the war in Gaza on college campuses and shares what he wants people to take away from his new book, “What This Comedian Said Might Shock You.”

May 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live