Two of my favorite funny people in the world -- they're not just funny people. They're two of my favorite people in the world. They're here today talking about their new movie "Here today" about a veteran comedy writer who strikes up an unlikely friendship with a younger woman who is less than star struck. Take a look. I don't know who the hell you my ex was doing a scene from one of your acting classes and he bid on meeting you. How much? ,200. That's fantastic, $2,200. $2,200 my ass. It was $22. It started at 20 and went up 50 cent increments. Please welcome Billy crystal and Tiffany haddish. Good morning. Before we get to the movie, Tiffany I have to congratulate you on winning the grammy for best comedy album. You found out you won while filming "Kids say the darnedest things." Let's take a look. I just what? You just won a grammy. I just won a grammy? You just won best comedy album. You serious? This is no lie. It's for real. I really won? You know a black woman hasn't who won in that category since 1986. Yes. I learned that from black history month. A black woman hasn't won for best comedy album since whoopi Goldberg. I'm going to cry again. I know. So congratulations. I can't say it enough. I can't say it enough. Congratulations, girl. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. It's an honor to be right there with you, mama. You know, there's more going on. Go ahead, sunny. It's so wonderful. Billy, you not only star with Tiffany in your fantastic new movie "Here today" you co-wrote and directed it as well. You called it a romantic comedy without the romance. What did you mean by that? It's a movie about these two unlikely people who become really great friends and devoted friends and the movie tells a story about my character who is in a little trouble with the onset of dementia and she gives up her budding career to take care of him. It becomes really a movie about friendship and love in the best way and about empathy and in that way it actually is very romantic in a whole other way. It's a beautiful story. Tiffany, you and Billy have great chemistry together in the movie, which can be hilarious at times and really touching at others. You've said you were a fan of his and whoopi's, unlike your character in the movie, going back to their comic relief days. What was it like getting to work with him? It's a dream come true. I remember watching "City slickers" and thinking this man is cool. When whoopi and Billy hosted the oscars, oooh. One of my goals is for the three of us to work together or make a movie together. Maybe about shoes because I love shoes and whoopi loves shoes. Maybe Billy writes the movie and we call it "Foot frenzy." Or "Foot really loose." I'll watch it. While you were filming you had a bat mitzvah to honor your heritage. You had Billy do a reading. You called him your second rabbi. Yeah. I learned so much from Billy. He's just the best. Gives me so much guidance. Taught me so much. Still teaching me to this day. It's a blessing. You're a blessing, Billy. You're my blessing. Oh, wow. Yay. Such a love fest. Let me ask you Billy, this was fantastic to me. "Gq" which is like the fashion bible for men recently named you an unlikely style god for some of your iconic looks from the '80s that are popular again today. How do you feel about that and talk to us about those leather pants we see in the center there? I think they're smokin'. Thanks. That's when I hosted "Snl" in 1984. Being the jewish person I am, I put plastic slip covers around them. I thought, well, I want to look -- it's "Snl" and it's the '80s. That's what I chose to wear. My kids thought they were cool. I look at them now and go should I? Yeah, I did. The other day I was shocked and, you know, I don't know I dress the way I do. I like it. Looked hard to get on and off in those. Tiffany, you're also known for your fashion and for one dress in particular. You've worn the same white Alexander Mcqueen dress to at least eight different functions, which is unheard of in Hollywood and you just appeared in "People's" most beautiful 2021 issue wearing it again. I love the dress. You look amazing in. Do you ever consider retiring it or is it the forever dress? You know I spend so much money on it that I believe in getting a return on my investment. At this point I've definitely received a return on that investment. I'm thinking maybe I'll cut the dress. Maybe make it a little shorter dress. When I get married, I'll wear it to my reception. Hello! That's right. Don't you cut it. Have somebody do it professionally. I've been taking seamstress classes. Girl, look. No, whoopi, I'm a seamstress. Okay? Okay. I'm sending you some pants. I have leather pants too. We're going to go and come right

