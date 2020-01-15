Transcript for Bloomberg doubles down on refusal to release workers’ NDAs

I also have friends that have worked at your company and have wonderful things to say, but you have been accused in the past of making lewd and sexist comments and fostering a frat-like culture at your company that was uncomfortable for some female employees. ABC has spoken to several women who want to share their stories but you won't release them from their ndas. As senator Warren put it, if your company has an enviable record, what do you have to hide? We don't have anything to hide but we made legal agreements which both sides wanted to keep things from coming out. They have a right to do that. Remember, just because you signed a nondisclosure doesn't mean you can't talk about other things. You just can't talk about what was in that agreement where perhaps you don't disparage the other party or you don't retell a story, whatever it is. You don't take away anybody's rights to say what they want to say. They can continue to do that. They just made an agreement and the company made an agreement that we wouldn't discuss a certain thing, and in most cases settlements typically in an agreement like that would be made. Every company goes through the same thing. Money changed hands and whatever. In this me too era though -- We have very few and I think if you talk to most women in the company they would say equal pay, equal promotion, equal opportunity. It's a great place to work. Did I ever tell a bawdy joke, yeah, sure I did. Do I regret it? Yes, it's embarrassing, but, you know, that's the way I grew up. What kind of joke? Bawdy. Oh, bawdy. Oh, who hasn't? Well, you said that, not me. Thank you. That -- You have no desire to lift the ndas? No. We have an agreement. You couldn't do it if you wanted to. Incidentally, I think an awful lot of the women would not want to do that. There may be a few but I don't think so. And we don't have that many of them. We have 20,000 people. We've been in business since 1981, and in recruiting, you know, I think most people would say we're a great place to work, at least I hope so. I can tell you that's what I try to do. Mayor, we have seen a number of anti-semitic attacks recently around the country but specifically here in New York. Over Hanukkah a man with a ma chetty broke into someone's house. You are jewish and it's easy to call out white nationalism when you see it and anti-semitism with someone with a Maga hat or on the alt-right. Democrats in my opinion have been a lot more reticent to call it out on their side. As the first jewish president, what would you do here in new York to help heal, but also in our country nationally? Again, this is not a partisan issue and for some reason Democrats on the left seem to have a harder time calling it out. I hope that's not true. Certainly it looks like -- Some, not all. Yeah, and a lot of it's on campus which is just an outrage because on campus you would think that people understand campuses are a place to be inclusive and to let people say what they want to say but not disparage others with anti-symmetric or ante anything remarks. I think it comes from the top. In the end, if the the president of the United States said we're not going to tolerate this, stop it, in your family, if your mother or father said that when you were a young kid, you would have stopped it, the mayor, the governor, everybody. We have a responsibility to set the moral tone and to tell people that are doing something wrong to stop it. Are you surprised it's happening here in New York City? I think a lot of people think of this as a metropolis cultural in a lot of ways. There are racists everywhere. Yeah, there are. I'm going to give a speech in Tulsa this weekend. It's a place in Tulsa where there was a very -- not wealthy but affluent community of African-Americans who built a real complex -- Yes, yes. Called black Wall Street. Then one day a bunch of began -- gangsters showed up and it was burned to the ground. Using that as an example of what shouldn't happen, if you take a look at the ineequals in our country, the average black family has one tenth the wealth of the average white family. That's when most people build their savings, with the house prices going up. There is no question there's a lot of inequality. Some of it is just nasty. Some of it really hurts. Do you believe in reparations? I have said that I would support a study, the logistics of it -- we can talk about it. What I do think is we have to do something about it. My solution first level to all of these things is education. I think without a good education you start seeing a lot of other you don't have the economic opportunities. I have focused on education in New York City and I'm very proud to say that in New York City in 12 years we reduced the gap between ethnic groups that scored at the top and ethnic groups that scored at the bottom, more than cut it in half. Outside measures came in and I'm proud of -- that's one number that I'm proud of. Another number is when I left office the average new Yorker lived three years more than they did when I came in and it was three years greater than the national average. If you can have one number that tells you a lot and there are a lot of different things that go into these.

