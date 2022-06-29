Bob Odenkirk shares what to expect from final season of ‘Better Call Saul’

The actor tells "The View" how the series is coming full circle with "Breaking Bad," the show that preceded the series, and reminisces about how he used to pretend to be a lawyer in his childhood.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live