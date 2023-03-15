Breaking the stigma around menopause: 'Women do want to talk about it'

Womaness founders Sally Mueller and Michelle Jacobs join "The View" co-host Sara Haines to discuss their mission and why they call menopause one of the last taboos standing.

March 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live