Brie Larson and Annette Bening on empowering women

More
The actresses from Marvel's "Captain Marvel" share what it was like to work on the film.
7:16 | 03/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Brie Larson and Annette Bening on empowering women

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61537995,"title":"Brie Larson and Annette Bening on empowering women","duration":"7:16","description":"The actresses from Marvel's \"Captain Marvel\" share what it was like to work on the film.","url":"/theview/video/brie-larson-annette-bening-empowering-women-61537995","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.