Transcript for Broadway star Dan Domenech opens up about being stranded

As of right now, there are about 80,000 crew members stranded aboard over 100 cruise ships at sea right now because of the pandemic. One of them is Broadway stage actor Dan Domenech. Oh, who's starred in a lot of different shows like "Rock of ages," "Heathers," "Sister act." He joins us offshore of the U.S. He's on a ship right now. So Dan, hey. How are you doing, man? Hi. How's it going? You have been a performer for years, but a few months ago, you thought it would be great experience to be on one of the largest cruise ships performing, and it has not quite worked out as you planned because you have been quarantined and anchored out at sea for how long? We're coming up on day 50 Day 50. Good god. And they released the passengers, but not the crew members. Why not? That's correct. We didn't know when we were going to two back into we didn't know when we were going to continue cruising. We were planning to be out here until October. So when we hung out here in the middle of the ocean and then everything started escalating back home, that's when they were saying that they wanted to get everybody home, and so it started, you know, you start to take inventory on yourself and how you're feeling about the whole thing, where your home is. Everybody's situation is different. Some people want to stay because they feel like they can control their environment, and it's very safe. Some people have loved ones at home, and some were supposed to go home already because they had gotten there before we had gotten there, and here we are Wow. Dan, can you tell us about the conditions you are living in, and how are they making sure that you are all staying safe? Yeah. Well, you know, I'm in no way a spokesperson for the company. I'm just a guy who likes to run around stage with too much energy and sing songs. The way we have been doing this, and the way we have been told -- the things we have been told to do were the temperature checks, the self-isolation, the washing of the hands. We have bottles of sanitizer. We were sanitizing everything. Our rooms, door handles. The conditions are great. It's like a hotel. It's a floating hotel. It doesn't feel like a prison, you know? It's the best situation you can be in for something like this. Well, is it true that at times they are making you each self-isolate and stay quarantined in your own cabins? Yeah. We're self-isolating right now. We don't go out unless we have our masks. You can't go out without a mask you go out for meals, temperature checks. If you don't have essential work here to do, you stay in your room and stay as occupied as you can. Wow. I do have a statement to read. The CDC told us that cruise ships must develop comprehensive plans to prevent, detect, respond to and contain covid-19 on their cruise ships to protect the health and safety of both passengers and crew. While these plans are under review, the CDC permits cruise ships to disembark their cruise ships if they attest the cruise line has complied with requirements for the safety disembarkment of crew. Has there been any incidences of covid-19 on your ship? We are on a green ship right now. That's what I'm told. Everyone here is safe and healthy and following the rules that we're being told and waiting it out. So if there has been no incidences of covid-19 on your ship, why won't the CDC let you all return home to your respected countries? And that is the million dollar question. That's what we don't know. It's not, you know, we're not in those meetings. We're performers, but, you know, we went to a cast -- a meeting of the Americans actually because it's not just cast. It's cast and crew, and they said that they had run out of options, and when you -- when you see that disappointment in your team's face, and you see the people that are in charge of keeping you safe going, we don't know what else to do, that's when you sound the alarm. That's when you reach out for help with as big a microphone as you can, and I didn't even know how big this microphone was going to get. It is a megaphone, and people start running to help. Everyone wants to help. You start hearing from, like, people from actors equity put the word out. We got in touch with the white house. The state department, health and human services. There's people on the cast that reached out to their local government. Crystal Garrett who is one of the cast members, and former miss South Carolina reached out to James Clyburn, Tim Scott, Maggie Hasan in North Carolina, and the list goes on and on. They're the ones that we passed the baton to to help get answers and help get the people off that want to get off, home. We have to ask you about your friend and fellow Broadway star, Nick Cordero who has been in an induced coma since April 1st and is testing positive for covid-19. He developed a blood clot in his leg while in a coma, so they had to amputate his leg, and every day members of your community and friends abroad have been using the #wakeupnick. He is married with a new baby. We have all been following this story and praying for his family. What can you tell us about Nick? Nick's an amazing human being. I think you can tell from the outpouring of support and the way people have been responding with all this positivity, shows you the kind of guy that he is. He is -- he's that guy at the party that wants everybody to have a good time. I saw him the week before I got on the ship. I went to go see him in "Rock of ages" in Hollywood, and they were doing a jam session with the band afterwards, and he was the same Nick that I met the first time ten years ago, and then I left, and that story popped up and I got put into a group thread with a bunch of old cast members and friends and family that are just pouring out all the love and support every single day. It is such -- it restores your faith in humanity when you see something like that. It's -- it's -- if there's anyone that's going to come out of this with strength and levity and, you know, wanting to see everyone around him that was supporting him have light in their eyes, it's going to be Nick when he wakes up.

