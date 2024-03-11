Busy Philipps talks season 3 of ‘Girls5eva,’ starring in new ‘Mean Girls’

Philipps discusses the personal struggles she experienced while filming “Mean Girls” and her front-row seat to the 2017 Oscars debacle. Season three of “Girls5eva” streams March 14 on Netflix.

March 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live