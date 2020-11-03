Transcript for Calming coronavirus fears

Keep in mind how many people are actually in the U.S. 1,000 cases. It's good to know we know where they are, but it's not hundreds of thousands of cases yet. I'm hoping that it's not going to be. I'm hoping that they're going to be able to -- to get a handle on it because people are doing what they're supposed to be doing. They're washing their hands, they are self-quarantining if they feel maybe they should be, and I th L ive with or work with or can come into contact with that is at risk. Yeah. You have to take care of your fellow neighbor. Yeah, and I think there's -- there can be a fine line between what is precaution, right, what is taking precaution and what is panic. So I think a lot of it has to be decided. Yes, we're going to take precautions. We're going to -- purell. Pray to god's got us in our tomorrows and pray this coronavirus is extinguished and we can identify this is precautionary. This is not to be taken lightly at all, but we shouldn't be in a state of panic because what we're doing and taking cues from our president is taking early, strong, bold actions to keep this at bay as much as we possibly can right now. We're still on the front end of this. We're on the very front end of this right now, and I feel comfortable and confident that because of strong leadership and because of the -- Where's this strong I have to disagree with you on that. He has told us nothing of any importance. What do you mean by that? Trump. He's actually proposing middle class tax halt right now. We're not talking about financial. People might have to stay home for work, and talking about insurance packages. 69% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. That's right. There are only 12 states plus D.C., you know, have paid leave, and then you have one in four Americans that don't have paid leave, especially low wage Totally a great work. They are going to work when they don't feel well because it makes the difference for their family. So when you look at the response, Elisabeth, from this administration, it hasn't been good. I don't see real leadership. He's not going to get re-elected because of this. The governor of Illinois was on television just this morning and he said that he's been on the phone with the federal government and they don't have enough testing capabilities and they have had a lot of death. Not a lot of death, but they have had 19 cases detected in Illinois. He himself -- didn't he shake hands with Doug Collins the other day, who wasn contact with somebody who had the coronavirus? He has not gotten tested. Have you gotten tested? There are no test kits. Why? I only believe Fauci. I think we should pray. I'm not going to let coronavirus rule me. I'm not listening to Dr. Bone spurs either. I'm not. We are in a situation from a national security standpoint to be able to withstand and take care of our people right now, and these early actions by the president on travel restrictions, et cetera, I do believe long-term will help our country. I'm trying to create a system in even our home. We have got kids who are super worried about this, who are having anxiety about this. We have to look out for helpers. We have chief medical officers telling us what to do. We're doing that. We have an economy that has a buffer and going strong. Really? The stocks are down the toilet. We have had a buffer over time that can absorb this, and our leadership right now is pointing us to say, hey. This is not a panic situation. This is a precautionary situation. How can it not be a panic situation when you have people dying from this? Can I talk? Yeah. Okay, great. I think both things can be true. We can have a robust economy, and you're 100% right P we are the most capable of handling this. The other part of the problem is trump keeps telling Americans, stay calm, can it's really working out. We're seeing the deaths and cases are going up, and people are saying the test kits aren't here, and there are more people than we realize. The people in Arizona respect -- aren't the same panic level than New York are. The political implications of this could be staggering. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden both canceled all their rallies, you know, for the foreseeable future, and the idea -- the president will cancel his rallies as well. Make no mistake the kind of impact one-on-one interactions can have with people, and I do think that if people start getting really scared and people start panicking because they're not secure about what's happening, then I do think things can get a lot worse. Fear and isolation are tools of the enemy, and at this time in physical isolation, find a way to love somebody and hug them if you can, because we need our hearts and heads to be cared for as well and we're in a state

