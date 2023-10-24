Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn shares his Jan. 6 experience in new book

He tells “The View” he wrote "Standing My Ground” for the public: “I want them to be educated about what actually happened from somebody there and not people trying to score political points."

October 24, 2023

