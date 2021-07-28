Transcript for Capitol Police recount horrors of Jan. 6 insurrection

Yesterday the house committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. Was captivated by police accounts about hell and hatred they faced while trying to protect elected officials from rioters at the capitol. Take a look. After giving CPR to won the writers who breach the capital in an effort to save her life. I finally had a chance to. In my own family know that Ellis allowed how to push my wife away from me because she wanted to hug me more than six months later. I'm still trying to recover from my injuries. I've been left with the psychological trauma in the emotional anxiety of having survived. Such are horrific event. In my children continue to deal with the trauma of nearly losing their dead that day. I feel like I went says Helen Beck to protect them in the people in this room. But too many are now outselling me that hill doesn't exist. Where the hell actually wasn't that may truly nothing. Has prepared me tree tres those elected members of our government who continued to deny the events that day. And in doing so the trade their. Oath of office I told him to just leave the capitol and their response to you know no man this is our house. President trump invited us here. We are here to stop this deal I do my best to keep politics out of my job. But in this circumstance. I responded. Well I voted for Joseph Biden. Is my vote not count. In my nobody. Deb prompted a torrent of racial epithets. One woman and a pink mega shirt yelled. You're neck guys. Voted for Joseph Biden all. Were telling those trump sends. Nobody owes it was nobody else. Sonny would you think when you watched that. Gut wrenching testimony us. Well I was and it's devastated by what I heard by what I saw. For courageous brave officers men who are clearly still suffering from PT SD. I was. I think that it's clear that this is the face of domestic terrorism because that is what happened on January 6. I was also just so. Taken aback by the racism that. Was front and center. During the hearing yesterday. With these brave men being. Called you know racial slurs while they were trying to protect. Not only I think our capital but our democracy. And I'm also disgusted. And dismayed. Bind the reaction. Of Republican leadership. And Republicans. In congress who are either not watching this. Who are downplaying its. Someone like Kevin McCarthy who was supposed to be the leader. Is saying things like I'm too busy to watch it. Other congress people that are saying that it's not bipartisan when you have. Liz Cheney there and Adam king finger. And I was also discussed it. Bind people like Laura Ingraham a Fox News who is speaking to her millions of viewers. And awarding medals to these brave. Officers. And claiming that it was performed bits as well is Tucker Carlson. Who last night was laughing. At some of the testimony. And mocking beast brave men. I'm disgusted. Quite frankly would be at some of the reactions to that brief testimony. Sarah how important is it for Americans to see and hear this testimony. It it's so important because you know. One thing that happens with time is it starts to fade the reality of that day you know there was a poll that showed that last month 66%. Supported a commission to look at January 6 and now only 58%. And when I see there is Republicans running down the clock toward it turns. There they're trying to let time pass so it fades so it does it it's not important so maybe it can be. Re written there are things about that date and I feel like any concern American citizen should wanna know in addition to potentially congressional members giving tours in the days leading up to the January 6. Insurrection you also have a lot of military people that were part of that day. How that radicalization happened like we should want to know that if you care about this country I also think that. You know oftentimes on the right you hear about your supporting the blue you know that the police it's the party of the military like that's the proud. Members that support our military so fervently in always have although we all do that that tends to be something that falls on the right if you care about the police. If you care about the military you have to care about what happened on January 6 and we also are in the midst of talking about raising crying like. Primary everywhere that you know the country's going to have you know. Helena hand basket the you have to care about the crime on January 6 at happen if you don't get to the bottom of it it repeats itself. And I too was just an ankle wet sunny said I saw the lower Ingram clips. And to neither was a time where we could agree to disagree you can use your words and you can have a conversation it end up on different sides of the trial or conversation that you can. To mock someone like we wonder why we're having issues with. Kids committing suicide and bullying when grown adults take a platform like that and and and mock someone's trauma and not way. Yeah you're setting the example and it it's disgusting. So join Willie Jean take away from yesterday's hearing. Well I agree with what both Sarah and sunny have said already sell. I wasn't surprised by any of the reports that they gave about racism a lot of this up. This insurrection that was based on white supremacy and racism so it's not shocking that one of these deplorable would use that racial epithet. I was thinking obviously won't forget about the Republican party of being called the law and order party that's Don. So I am but McCarthy made a mistake today he made a mistake he was authored. Two had a bipartisan committee so that he could put the liars that Jim Jordan and the rest of these guys holy. And meadows an all these are the liars he could put them there. And he said not not that she was going to allow it because if you picked those people which he eventually did blows he got rid of them. So but he never had anybody and that sort of rusty driving track the hit man out of his mind watching this. I was taken some solace in the fact yesterday said he's calm saying where's my Jim Jordan with my Roy Cohn here was New Zealand Matt. Where's my side well you know want going now all Americans are going to say is the truth. So that Laura Ingram and talk and those other. Unpatriotic traitors over there at fox. Don't have any of those clips to shout. Already shell is the truth and that's what that mocking the police I have nothing and by the way. There's another little positives something that I took away from yesterday it's. In Texas yesterday there was a special election in which at the trump backed candidate lost. So maybe the base is getting smaller. Maybe they independence in this country getting smarter. And really going against the lies and the man at city that's coming out of the Republican Party which is a disgrace a disgrace and Sonny put it I won't going. For a plan. All right Megan would these cops were protecting the Republican and democratic officials why. Why isn't this a galvanizing. Moment for every when is it really about just winning or is it and we lost something. I mean I agree way what you're asking won't be that it's confused saying why this is being politicized because again as. Extremely dark day an American history definitely one of our darkest day is ever he raised just horrific to watch it can't even fathom what it would've been like to be. But law enforcement officer defending in the capital and not in not time. I'm equally grossed out by anyone trying to mock the trop of law enforcement officers specially because. You're right Sarah blue lives matter is something that many Republicans say in that I certainly have sat and believe that. Alternatively I don't like people on the last politicizing these particular law enforcement officers because. I can remember just a few mere months ago being told that all law enforcement were your redeemable and it needed different kind of training and should be defund Dade and darkest a few bad apples it's an entirely your redeemable. You know group of people working in law enforcement that's why we're having so many problems particularly. And Washington DC getting people to calm and be recruited to join law enforcement there's. Record numbers of police officers retiring all across the country because they don't feel respected and they don't feel supported and they don't feel like they can do their jobs. So when you're saying defund the police it's not just about. Cities it's about places like a capital that are vulnerable that are protecting. You know some of the most powerful people in all of America doing the most serious of jobs so. I would hope that politics on both sides would be removed for this and we could take this as a teachable moment. About just how valuable police officers and law enforcement art and that then narrative in the rhetoric from. The past year has been equally dangerous. And I just want to send my support to these police officers because these people. On Capitol Hill and in the rest of the country are paid very little and they are called to do the hardest jobs and put their life on the line every single morning which is nothing that no pundit in annie's studio. On any network have or is called to deal. And I think everyone should have a lot more respect for police officers and watch that testimony if you for some reason still down. Well I I hate and a ploy to everything everyone is saying but I I have to point my finger. To the other side and and this isn't about. Politicizing. These men and women. We're protecting as ice in the beginning both sides of the I. They weren't there are. Adds just protecting you Republicans or Democrats. There are job was to protect everyone there and for anyone. On the left or the right to denigrate. What they did how they did it I know that tonight Kevin McCarthy. Suggested that says you know. He wanted to know why the offices didn't have the training and equipment they needed the man evasive talks. Iraq that house and sergeant at arms both home resigns. They were all on the police web site. You on the board so this is not about. By really. Inspired people buying the gun that used to live in the White House. That's what this is about this is not about anything but crappy behavior say it again. On the other side of the I.

