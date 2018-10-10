Transcript for Cardi B's show-stopping AMA performance

Now, yesterday, last night the American music awards aired, and no matter who took home trophies, baby, cardi B won the night for me, not only did she win three amas but she had the standout performance of the show. Take a look. ??? ??? ??? ??? ??? I like it like that ??? ??? I like it like that ??? Baby -- Let me tell you what happened. I don't watch much TV but I walked in my room and the TV was on. My cat was like this. And his little tail was going on and I was like, what are you watching? I turned around and cardi was doing it. I was like hey. I'll tell you, it was wonderful, wonderful, wonderful, and she told "W" magazine that she's enjoying proving all the people wrong who told her she was ruining her career by having a baby and then dropping out of the Bruno Mars tour to take care of her child and herself. I mean, where is this message -- why does it keep surfacing? Why do we keep hearing people are being told if you do this you're not going to have a career? People have been having babies since -- well, a long time. I was definitely told that. I was practicing law at the time and they said, you're pregnant, you're going to be on the mommy track. I was like, what's the mommy track? I didn't understand it. It was basically a different track from the male partners at the firm. So it's really fascinating that, you know, at least it's come -- there's a time now where women can try to have it all. You took your daughter on tour. I took her because I didn't have any money. Yeah. You don't have any money, she's sitting on your shoulder, on your head. I mean, it's just, you know. And you do what you need to do as a parent. I feel like women -- I'm sorry. I was going to say all I thought about at that moment was, one, it was like a super bowl halftime show, but two, take that Nicki Minaj. These two have been at it for so long. Meghan, you listen to the podcast but when you criticize -- Nicki Minaj was criticized because she hit her for her mother skills and that is something you just never never do, especially if you've never had a kid before. I loved her speech because when she thanked the audience she gave credit to her daughter. She said it's because of her that got me to where I am today and it made me that much better. I love that. I also feel like women are the greatest multi-taskers if I have to say. Aren't we though? We have the ability to do more than one thing at a time and there's no harder job than stay at home motherhood. There's no harder job than being a lawyer and being a mom. When you add mom to anything it becomes a harder situation. This is from a woman who has no children. I know what y'all do. You've seen it. I've seen it. I love that she said I'm going to prove you wrong. What I also love about cardi B, cardi B is cardi B. She's authentic. She's taken a lot of hits for being a former stripper and former exotic dancer and people are like, oh, she's not worthy which is ridiculous. She also talks about what the body goes through after having a baby. If you follow her on Instagram and read her interviews, she is so refreshingly real for someone that just had a baby. Everything she said, I was like, that is exactly what I went through. I love cardi B and Nicki Minaj both. I try not to choose sides in this feud. Cardi B got in a fight at the plaza. Sometimes you're in the heat of the moment and you're angry and you're whatever -- And a shoe flies. And it's okay. And I thought it was a little -- if two men started yelling at each other I don't know if it would get the same coverage so I try not to choose sides. It would depend on who it was. She threw a really nice shoe. Going back to the motherhood conversation, look, I want to believe that we can all have it all and nothing is going to change. I'm scared of nothing at this point except becoming a mom. I really don't know -- I really would love to believe but honestly -- Abby, you and I are very close. Things have changed in your life. You've got a baby to go home to now. I still like to shoot guns, smoke cigars, eat sushi and -- You can still do it. Oh honey, yes you can. I can shoot some guns while I'm pregnant? Yes, you can. Okay. Sha-boom. You have to make space in your life for it. It also gives you a motivation that you didn't have before you had the baby. You find reserves. I get shamed a lot for admitting that I'm conflicted on motherhood. I think a lot of people feel like that. There has to be women who are like I got a question mark about it. When your eggs are at the eggs that mine are, I got it mom. Women have been having babies since the beginning of time and we have always figured out a way to make sure that we did what we need to do for our child and for ourselves. It's only recently we've begun to pick at each other. It ain't easy.

