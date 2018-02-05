Transcript for The cast of 'Jersey Shore' on their TV comeback

Got a camera guy down. So excited. Mike, Vinny, Pauly, and Deena. Such huge fans of the show. I wanted to tell a quick story, which I debated whether or not to tell you guys, but I think it's worth noting that I have been going through a very difficult time with my family. I went home a few weeks ago to be with my father after he had surgery from his cancer treatment and I was so sad, and I went to my hotel room, and my dad goes, that girl barfing that you got drunk had me laughing so hard. I want to thank you for escapism that is needed in people's lives. Oh. So glad we could do that. Shoutout to her. Hope you feel better. But no, Jenni. It's been six years since the last "Jerended, and a lot has happened. Mom, two kids. That's our life. We had to prove a point that moms can still have fun. Big stigma when it comes to moms. Yes. It's the first time we were able to get away and really let our mom hair down and have, you know, a couple hundred drinks. Doesn't seem to have slowed you guys down. The hangovers. The hangovers are rough. Oh, my god. It's going to leave a mark. It was hard. Nicole, you had a Twitter exchange with my father in 2010 because you said my dad would never tax tanning beds like Obama did. He tweeted you back saying, you're right. President Obama's tax spending policy is quite the situation. It was one of his most retweeted tweets ever. What was your reaction? I freaked out, and I always had, like, a little crush on him because he looks so cute always. I was so grateful. I was, like, oh, my god. He knows who I am. Thanks, daddy. Daddy. Oh, my god. Oh, no repeatable. That's not what I meant. Vinny, when the show first aired in 2009, you all got criticism for people that thought you guys just drank and partied and you weren't smart, and you may have proven some people wrong. Did it take awhile for people to take you seriously? It did a little bit but thank god for those people, so haters, thank you so much. We're here because of you on "The view" right now. Thank you. Thank you. Saltiness only seasons the sauce. You heard it here first from the situation. You're my favorite -- no disrespect, but your transformation into yoda is amazing. Yeah. You have been sober for 28 months. Congratulations. The storyline of you possiby having -- you have legal problems, and possibly going to jail, can you give me insight? You can't go jail because I need this escapism of the next season in my life. You know what? I have learned a lot during this process, and, you know, positivity is a choice at the end of the day and we all face storms in life. We all face challenges. They are not sent to break us, but to make us. So that's what I believe. He is the inspiration. Is it hard for you guys? Your close friends may go to prison and it could impact your show. We don't want to put that out in the universe. He is our brother and we love him. We don't want it to happen to anybody, let alone someone in our family. He is a different person now. We love being around him and he is our inspiration. The hardships he has gone through made him who he is today. Deena, I got a question for you. There are hundreds of reality shows on right now, bus "Jersey shore family vacation," you guys debuted to huge ratings. Why do you think people still love you guys so much? What is it that's resonating with people? We're so real and unfill everyday. Everything now is just so filtered and we're not. I think our dynamic. Like we truly are a family and, like, individually, we're great, but altogether it's, like, lightning in a bottle. It's amazing. We love each other so much. Pauly, you are a world famous deejay, and I saw on the show you are currently doing quite well because you have motorcycles in Vegas, and you're the only single one on the show. Yes. What's that all about? I mean, I don't want to be. I mean, I have all these great things going on in my life, and I'm looking for the person to share them with, but it's harder than ever. It might sound crazy, but you have to question people's motives. Why do they want to be with me? Now we're famous and in the limelight, why do they want to be with me? I'm struggling with that. There was a conversation in one of the episodes I watched and I think it was between you two about why your 30s are more fun because you, like, lived like rock stars in your 20s. Yeah. Does it feel different this time around? It does. Aside of the hangovers of course. For me personally, I do it for my family. I want to provide for them, where years ago, I took the opportunity to party, to have this experience, and we can turn it into careers. You have deejays and people that have other shows because it became a brand and somethings main. I wake up every day being, like, we're blessed because we ged to have the best of both worlds. Able to be ourselves and, you know, provide for our families. Yeah. Exactly. I have to bring up the elephant in the room that Ronnie is not here. I'm a fan of his as well, and he is at home but he made headlines because he has been publicly fighting with his girlfriend. You are close, and how do you feel about this? So Ronnie, out of respect for him and his family, he is not here. So we don't want to speak on his behalf. We are one big family so we love and support each other in everything it is that we do. Ask you also though, many of you except the one single guy. Except you, have partners. How do your partners handle going back to this period of your lives which was defined by, like, living large, partying, drinking, hooking up? My husband was super supportive. He was so excited that the show was coming back. I think he was more excited than I was. He was, like, this is great for you guys! And I'm, like, yeah. Most of our significant others are super supportive. It was my job going into a similar setting to put up boundaries and let people know that, listen. I am taken and at the end of the show, I do get down on one knee. So I have to act accordingly and show respect for my woman at home. We wouldn't -- we love his fiancee. We would never. She is in the audience. Hey, Lauren. Do you guys have any regrets at all? You have been on TV since I was in college. My hair, season one. All those, like, shirts we used to wear. For me and Jenni, just looking back, we had an amazing time. I don't think we regret anything, but sometimes we are, like, why did we do that, but now there is footage and we're, like, how are we going to explain that? We have time. But going to bars. Why can't I do that? What's next for all of you? I know with the family, but could you do the family reunion and some time bring all the partners and the kids? We would love that. The next generation. Are you going back to Miami? We don't know, but we are starting soon for season two. So we'll see. And aside from Meghan's massive takeaway which we look forward to, what is the biggest thing you want people to know about you this round? I think that everybody just -- they have always related to us, you know, you watch "Jersey shore" because it's, like, a car crash. You can't look away -- You call it that too. Of course, but when you watch it, you relate to us and we have real problems. We're real people, and we really are a family this time, so now you're just seeing us. The same kids you saw when we were 21, and now we're in our 30s and going through those issues now. I think there is genuine love between you guys. I want to thank you all for coming on this show. I will always defend you on television. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.