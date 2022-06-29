Charlamagne Tha God weighs in on Liz Cheney, Joe Manchin and the Democratic party

“The Breakfast Club” radio host and “Hell of a Week” late-night show host tells "The View" why he thinks the Democratic party needs courage and opens up about his decision to get therapy.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live