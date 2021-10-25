Chef Anne Burrell whips up 6 delicious Thanksgiving appetizers

The host of “Worst Cooks in America” brings dishes such as figs stuffed with gorgonzola and walnuts and cappuccino panna cotta with chocolate sauce to “The View.”

