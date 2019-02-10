Transcript for Chelsea Clinton doubles down on Trump tweet: ‘His whole life has been a scam’

You sit later on fire last week aperture president trump called impeachment probe and whistle blower complaint the greatest scam. In the history of American politics and you tweeted this yes com you are. Okay. Mourning the yeah. I checked this morning it by this morning it had over 260000. Lights it had over 38000. Re tweets but now we know charm can be really we're left with relentless with his I'm Twitter attacks. Were you at all concerned about served poking that there no. Hot and and I do believe that he's degree of scam in American political history. Yes and I mean I think his whole life is minutes scam and I think I'm. And how are suffering. Every day because his scam has thus far and it. 68 at the highest levels so you've become really vocal not only on Twitter but just. Everywhere. Did you make a conscious decision it's genetic in this. Genetic but I've seen it changed me you know I'm so proud of my mom and a very biased toward her yeah. Okay. And I can feel very protective of her. Although I know she doesn't need me to be at but really my most important. Role now is as Mike it's mom and I've the daughter Charlotte who just turned five last week. As NHL thinks he's who's three and I'm a baby Jasper who's just two months old. And he's very mushy and and I think about that countries that they're living in right now and it's not the country I want them to a crew happened. And you know we. Learned last night that. President trump wanted to dig a ditch at the border and place alligators in the day and snakes and snakes and she shoe Edelstein. Give migrants Sheila I friends and away and Eli knowing that isn't here we want to leave those are the alligator has long had this and Andy tag line from Adams you're there Atlantic that the cruelty is the point I think that article came out a year ago this week. But the deaths of the cruelty and it inhumanity. Towards. Migrants towards people Collard towards her LG BTQ community. What is your us at war heroes yes ma'am. Women yes ma'am you just is not the America that I want my kids or at these kids or. And any of our kids and grandkids to grow up that and I went into everyday I can to ensure that isn't enough to the American of them are.

