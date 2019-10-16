Transcript for Is Chelsea Clinton running for Congress?

Joy will be here tomorrow, and she happened to be walking past. She said, well, let me go in and see how these girls are doing. Joining us as guest co-host today, please welcome activist and co-author of the book, "Gutsy women" and a pretty good girl, woman in her own right, Chelsea Clinton. Thank you. Thank you. Good morning, everybody. So before -- Oh, thank you. You have got some big fans back there. I see you, ma'am. Hi. Hi. They love you. So happy to be here. We're glad to see everybody. We are. We're glad everybody comes out because you don't have to come to us. You can go to another show, but you came to us. Yay for y'all. Yeah. We have to start by asking because apparently there are rumors that you are considering running for congress. Now -- Oh, my. Congresswoman Lowry is not seeking re-election. Is there a rumor or are you thinking on it? I'm not considering running for congress. Why not? She has kids. You would be great. Oh, gosh. Thank you. Whoopi, I understand why people are asking, and someone has asked me some version of this question for as long as I can remember. Abby is nodding. One of my earliest memories is being 3 or 4, and someone asking, are you going to run for governor of Arkansas one day? I share that because it's a question that shouldn't just be asked of someone whose last name is Clinton or huntsman. Ask kids, young people, women, and I hope that if the answer to that question is yes, I'm considering it, you go to other resources that will help you do that. Do you think you ever will? I don't know, but right now the answer is no. You just had a baby. Three kids. Did you get any sleep last night? I had the most sleep I have had since jasper was born. That's a good night. Yes, ma'am. I feel like I have superpowers. There are some disappointed people in the audience, but it's okay. They'll have to wait. One day I might, maybe. But not now. There is a lot of not

