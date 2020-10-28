Transcript for Chelsea Handler says 50 Cent will support Biden in presidential election

from L'Oreal Paris. I spent tons of types in hotels and I get home at 1:00 or 2:00 in the morning. I want my snack. I call down and I order what I want from room service and that's too slow. At 1:30 in the morning there should be, like, a double speed where people are quicker or more alert or just quicker. Then they want to repeat the order back to me. It's, like, please, whatever you think you heard, just bring double. I don't say chicken fingers out loud again. I'm 45 years old. I don't want to have this conversation. That was Chelsea handler stepping back on the standup comedy stage for the first time in six years on her special, "Evolution," and she joins us now. Please welcome back Chelsea handler. Girl, I've made those calls. I know exactly that hotel. Joy? It's on you, joy. So -- yeah. So Chelsea, the election is less than a week away. Be afraid. Be very afraid, and you have been very outspoken about urging everyone, you know, to get out and vote. So how are you feeling about the election right now? About election night, actually. Are you going to be able to do it without ten martinis for Well, no. I mean, you know that's not going to happen. I have lots of edibles and cannabis at my house and I expect a full stream of -- well, I won't finish that sentence because it's morning TV, but I want to say I want to encourage all PEOP have not voted yet to try to vote early because we know the Republicans are going to pull some bull on election day and try to not have all the votes counted. So the earlier you get in your vote, the better we are. So if you have a mail-in ballot, please go and drop it off. Do not mail it now. It's too late to mail. Please go in and drop off your ballots. Chelsea, you know, last week 50 cent tweeted that he was voting for trump because he discovered he would have to pay more taxes under a Biden administration, and you called him out and said he was now -- excuse me -- your least favorite ex-boyfriend and I don't know where I have been because I didn't even realize that you had dated, but your back and forth with him on Twitter went viral and he seems to have backtracked on his support for trump now. Have you spoken to him about this because it really made a lot of news. Yes, and I understand. He called me the other night, two nights ago. We spoke for about a half an hour, and I, you know, I texted him. I dm'd him and I said, can you please call me about this? I don't want this to be public because I want to know if you are serious aboutrting trump. So he called me and he wasn't serious. He was just screwing around on his Twitter. He is supporting Joe Biden. He made that very clear to me, and he said that I was able to tell you girls and tell any other press I did that he is supporting Joe Biden. So -- and then we talked and, you know, had a cute little conversation. I did promise, you know, to pay his taxes and I found out it's illegal to pay somebody to vote for your candidate Yes, it is. So I offered him another form of payment and we'll see if he takes me up on it, but I don't have to pay him. He's already a Biden supporter. Okay. Sara? Well, on that note, I will remind everyone you are single and you have been very vocal about your crush on governor Andrew Cuomo. Now you can be straight with us. He is coming by the show tomorrow, but we would never tell him what you tell us. So spill the tea. What is it about him? Well, first of all, he's like a big, giant -- I mean he came in like the incredible hulk, right? We needed somebody to come on the scene. We were so dehydrated for real leadership that when he came on the scene, you know, looking like this big Italian hunk, I was, like -- he said, wear a I'll wear a mask. I'll put a mask on every part of my body. I want to flatten your curve. You can flatten my curve and then we can vote apex together. I do want you to follow up on something with him for me, ladies, if you wouldn't mind because did have a conversation with Cuomo a few months ago, and I did ask him out on a date and he did say yes, and then I never heard from him. Ah. Oh. The cart is full though, because now he has to do a donation. You sound like you're going to be very busy here saving the republic. Please, please tell 50 if he's going to be joking around about supporting trump, he might want to wait until after the elections to tweet out such jokes because they ain't very funny right now, but anyways, let's talk about something that is funny. You just released your new comedy special and it's called "Evolution." It's your first special in six years, and you say it's your most personal. You address the death of your brother. You've talked about that, something that I have experienced as well. So has whoopi. Why did you take a break from standup for so long, and what made you want to come back and do this now? Well, first of all, I just wanted to -- I didn't feel like I had anything to say. You know what I mean? I felt like I was just cashing checks at a certain point in my career. I felt tired and exhausted and I wasn't getting anything out of it anymore, and I think because I was, you know, I had a lot of work to do and going into therapy opened up my self-awareness, you know, my therapist gave me the gift self-awareness which allows you to take a real hard look at yourself and think about, what are you doing? How are you contributing to the world instead of taking, taking, taking. So when I wrote my book and got the feedback I got from my book about being honest and being vulnerable and I thought, wow. If I could turn this story into a standup special and make it this -- have it have, like, he want, you know, have it have, like, meaning finally, if I could have a message, then that would be a dream come true. Like a scene out of "Steel magnolias," when Julia Roberts dies and Sally field is, like, I want to hit somebody. Then they're, like, hit her! I remember that. It was that beautiful moment of being hysterically crying and then being thrown into hysterical laughter. I think if I could achieve that in standup, and then that would be a story to tell. So that's why I felt so compelled to go through, you know, to do it during covid because I really wanted to bring joy and relief during this time that we're all living through together and remind people that there is hilarity and humanity, you know. I understand what you are saying very well. I get what you are saying. I also have been through therapy for a long time. I'm not anymore, but I was for a long time, and I'm curious how specifically did therapy help you to deal with your rage against trump? Because I could use a few tips. Oh my god. Well, I would walk into the airports, I would go to the first class lounge, check in and then run over to the Fox News section and start assaulting like, I would go in and be, like, you're a racist and then I would run out and then I would run back in and go, do you want your daughter to have rights because she won't, and then I would run out. Then I would run back into Fox News section and I would go, are you still a racist? I mean, I was out of my tree, and my level of outrage was just not -- I couldn't handle it anymore. I was just -- my veins were throbbing and I wanted to learn how to talk to trump supporters or conservatives at this time in 2016. Now trump supporters, I don't have anything to say to them anymore at this juncture, but I wanted to be able to have the conversations that I was being prevented from having because of my anger. So that really was the way to get into therapy and then I realized my anger, yes, I hate Donald Trump. Yes, I find him to be a white supremacist and I find all of his policies to be abhorrent, but my real anger was something that happened to me as a child that I had never dealt with. When we don't deal with our injuries, they creep up on us and tap us O. On the shoulder when we least expect it. Thank you for getting everything together in your life and giving us a brand-new comedy special. "Evolution" is out now on HBO max, and we of course, will be

