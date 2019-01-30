Transcript for Chris Christie on why he hasn't taken a role in the Trump administration

If Donald Trump called you today and offered you a position with the administration, would you take it? He's offered me six positions, all of which I've said no to. Why? Because I didn't like the jobs he offered me and I didn't want to do it. What kind of job would you accept? I told him way back when I endorsed him and he said if I win want do you want to do and I said there's only two jobs I'm interested in, vice president and attorney general. Otherwise I'm not interested in anything else. He's offered my secretary of labor, special assistant to the president, ambassador to Italy. Ambassador to tlaent, you turned that down? I have two kids in high school and I said guess what, we're all moving to Italy and you're all coming to Italy -- That's what my parents did but we went to Russia. I've got plenty of titles, sunny. I've been governor, U.S. Attorney general, husband, father. I don't need anymore titles. If it was something that I felt I could do really well and I was totally willing to put myself into, I would do it for the country. So yesterday you turned some heads when you said that if you had run against Obama, Obama in 2012, it would have been a, quote unquote, jump ball which I guess means it would have been even Steven, right? What I meant is it would have been close. And the race with Romney was close. Twitter went berserk on you. Like hate central went berserk. Do you think you're delusional or not? No, I respectfully don't think I'm delusional. The fact is that my view is if Mitt Romney got close, I would have definitely gotten close. I remember that. When you endorsed Romney, you were the cat's meow of the Republican party. There you go. I just remember that so well but did you forever miss your time? No, I don't think so. I had this antiquated thought that I wasn't ready to be president because I hadn't had enough experience. That's obviously completely antiquated now. Sure is. I had been governor for 15 months and I thought, I'm not ready to be president. And it -- The party turned on you because you were doing a kumbaya with the Democrats. They didn't like that. I got asked about that this morning and I feel the same way today as I felt at that time. My job as governor was to take care of the people who elected me. When hurricane sandy hit and destroyed 365,000 homes and the president of the United States comes and says he wants to help, then you're good to the president of the United States and by the way you're respectful to the president all the time because he's the president. So when president Obama came and I said he was doing a good job, a bunch of Republicans got mad at me and you know what I said in response, I don't give a damn. Let's remember one other thing, I invited Mitt Romney to come and survey the damage that Friday after Obama had come on Monday and Mitt Romney said no. All you can do is try to help somebody. He didn't want to be in the position you were in, alienaing Republicans. The president came and looked at it and helped our state and helped us rebuild and I'll always be grateful to Barack Obama for that. That's right. So, our thanks to Chris Christie. His new book, "Let me finish," is out today.

