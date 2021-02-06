-
Now Playing: Jacob Soboroff says it's a ‘humanitarian crisis to keep children locked up’ at border
-
Now Playing: Dads share touching moment they met their daughter on the day of her birth
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Tulsa faces legal action over 1921 race massacre
-
Now Playing: Celtics fan accused of tossing bottle at Kyrie Irving charged with felony
-
Now Playing: Biden commemorates Tulsa massacre anniversary
-
Now Playing: Body cam footage shows deputies responding to mass shooting at San Jose railyard
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Cyberattack shuts down major meat supplier
-
Now Playing: President Biden rolls out plans to even the playing field for people of color
-
Now Playing: Pride flags removed from Pennsylvania lt. governor's office
-
Now Playing: Lightning strikes sky over Texas
-
Now Playing: This juicy beef and broccoli recipe is even better than takeout
-
Now Playing: Authorities crack down on porch pirates
-
Now Playing: Teenager fends off bear with her bare hands to save her dogs
-
Now Playing: FBI agent charged with attempted murder
-
Now Playing: Moderna files for full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Firefighter killed in shooting at LA County fire station
-
Now Playing: White House in contact with Russia after meat producer JBS hit with ransomware attack
-
Now Playing: One of world's largest meat suppliers hit by cyberattack
-
Now Playing: States cracking down on porch pirates