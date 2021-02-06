Chris Matthews on departure from ‘Hardball’ and his new memoir ‘This Country’

More
The retired American political commentator shares how he took “ownership” of his inappropriate behavior at MSNBC and his thoughts on the Capitol insurrection as a former Capitol Police officer.
8:32 | 06/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chris Matthews on departure from ‘Hardball’ and his new memoir ‘This Country’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:32","description":"The retired American political commentator shares how he took “ownership” of his inappropriate behavior at MSNBC and his thoughts on the Capitol insurrection as a former Capitol Police officer.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"78044720","title":"Chris Matthews on departure from ‘Hardball’ and his new memoir ‘This Country’","url":"/theview/video/chris-matthews-departure-hardball-memoir-country-78044720"}