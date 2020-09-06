Transcript for Chris Wallace says he hopes to see police reform but ‘wouldn’t bet on it’

You've been a reporter are for fifty years it went with everything you are seeing happening. Across the country. Are you hopeful that had change is coming that will be beneficial to the whole nation. But when you're talking about race relations and police I eight I eight hope. There is change I hope that there is reform and improvement. But I can't say I'm especially hopes all but it's gonna happen. Will be that you went higher I guess roughly the same age you know you remember 1968. You remember Rodney king and you remember herb Michael brown and Ferguson U member. Eric garner or in New York City. And they all have a similar. Pattern which is that there is a case of undue violence. There are protests and sometimes they devolved into them. In two riots. There are calls for reform and we are war we are and George Floyd died so you know our eyes and you hope that this time it's going to be different but I have to say I am not tried Babylon. Sonny well trump is trump is positioning himself as a law and order president but he's movements that we are seeing. In the streets are protesting a law enforcement as we know it. He's also reigniting the fight now over taking a knee in silent protests during the National Anthem. Is this in in your view the right tone for the president to be taking in this moment. Well I'm but not to talk about it in terms are right or wrong I mean you know the president has his base and he has his beliefs and he's entitled to them. I'd let me talk about it in terms of politics and I would say. That the last week was a very bad week for the president in terms of a politics and terms of his potential. Reelection prospects on it when you're getting called out. By the episcopal bishop of Washington and the archbishop of the Catholic Church. Of Washington when your getting called out. The news give me by. Everybody from Jim out as two former chairman of the joint chiefs. Mike Mullen. He and even your own current secretary of defense. Mike asked verbal breaks would you that's not a good week he'd had some good news on the economy. But clearly and is he does a new poll in the Washington imposed today that indicates by an almost two to one margin. People don't think the president has handled the last week properly. And and his approval ratings and a standing in the polls is dropped so. You know you can argue as to whether he's right or wrong but in politically. I think it's been a bad wake. Chris Fox News is the most watched cable news outlet in the country nearly 70%. A congressional districts yet some Democrats have refused to peer on the network. And they DNC barred fox from hosting and democratic primary debate has actually surprised to hear candidates say that they wouldn't come line. During the election I've I was completely missed opportunity. Why should Democrats do more to reach out the Fox News he or. While I like that question well again getting it out what's the same reason that. It's the same reason Eric slice of that Willie Sutton gave for robbing banks that's where the money has there are. As you say it's the top net bad news now work is that top basic cable network you know we beat TNT and ESP NN. And and it isn't you know despite what some people might think it isn't all just right wing Republicans has. A very large percentage that are independents that are conservative Democrats. And if anybody is gonna need the fox vote whether you're Republican or a thorough Democrat. To win the election we saw what happened. When the Democrats ignored an awful lot of fox viewers and aren't you know and then at constituency they stand for. In 2016. Its existing that candidates who appeared on fox and the candidates who didn't appear on fox. Bernie Sanders appeared people who did judge appeared. An awful lot of the ones who went by the wayside like Cory Booker and become a lot harrah's. And Elizabeth Warren refused to appear on fox I'm not saying why that's that's why they lost but. Boycotting fox sure didn't help. OK but there are plenty of Republicans who won't appear on MSNBC a ten celebrates both ways doesn't it but that's not my question. My question is this you spent six years in the white house press corps. During the Reagan administration. And the lives in the Press Secretary beret journalists on on the types of questions they should be asking name calling from trump. He's called the press which you are part of the enemy of the people. What do you think of the tip of that sapped. How do you feel as a member of the press. And in the American journal of the people. I think it's it's awful I think did it did it did when it involves debt that's not sad. And this is not the first time outside at but I'll say it again in July I think hinted that this president is involved. In a most concerted campaign against the media in in history now I said that in this big each. And somebody wrote me and said well wait a minute what about John Adams and the sedition act in 18100. And I said you know what. I stand corrected John Adams was involved in the most. Attended a concerted campaign against it may get Donald Trump was number two. Having said that I still wanna say that's that I think. That some of the media. Has gone too far in response to talk about those White House briefings. I'm not very happy a bottom for from either side I think that. It's much too contentious on the part of Taylor macadamia to Press Secretary and I think much too contentious on the part of a lot of the White House reporters. You know I I was they're covering Reagan with Sam Donaldson and Leslie stall we didn't always see but you know we were basically trying to get information and I think. The white house press secretaries at the time under Reagan basically we're trying to dispense information. Now it seems to a become a kind of food fight or ritualized performance where that that the Press Secretary is trying to like Dotson with the reporters the reporters are trying to light dots. With the Press Secretary and I don't think the American people has served very well by either side.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.