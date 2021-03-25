Transcript for Chrissy Teigen bids farewell to Twitter

A decade after building a huge social media brand Chrissy Teigen announced she's logging off from Twitter because she can't take the negativity anymore and left with a parting words never forget that your words matter. Is anyone surprised? Ten years is a long time. What do you think of this move, sunny? Well, I think it's always really important to protect your own health and to protect your mental health. Ten years certainly is a long time to be constantly abused on social media. You know, I often say it's these Twitter thugs with their keyboard courage tweeting in their mama's basement with their cat and frog and flag and eagle profile pictures that have the courage to say things online to you that they would never have the courage to say to you in your face alone or with your husband standing next to you. They would never have the courage to say that. The things that they say are hurtful. The things that they say are very abusive. I've been called -- my qualifications have been questioned. I have been called everything under the sun for merely doing my job on this show. I have been called a man, defem niezed which is something they often do to black women on social media. That kind of thing has to stop. It's a shame she has to give up her 34 million followers and this platform which I think she has been beloved and done really good work by especially sharing her miscarriage with the world and destigmatizing that experience, an experience I share. She has to protect herself before anything else and her Sara, is this something you ever considered doing? Absolutely with Twitter because I -- that's like a troll universe. I think that it was smart of her because it is putting her mental well-being and mental health first. Anybody that's ever asked questions to therapists or doctors, one of the first things they talk to you about is social media and how much time you're on there. One of the best pieces of advice I got was from our own Meghan McCain. I said sometimes the negativity can get overwhelming and I block she said, oh, no don't block them. Mute them. Then they never know you saw it and they're screaming into a black hole. I've taken that very seriously. There are days I know it will affect me and I won't go on Twitter. Other days when I do, I have a mute list that is longer than the phone book. I do understand why she did it. I think it was a smart, smart move. It's sad that's the reality we live in as sunny said, that people would say things they would never say because they think that's their moment and they're willing to sell their integrity and character for attention. I commend her. Meghan, what's your thoughts about this? Is this a good thing? I echo everything everyone said. I thought Chrissy Teigen was entertaining and incredibly brave with everything she shared, specifically about her horrible mmiscarriage. I actually -- this is a weird topic for me because I love Twitter for a lot of reasons. I met my husband on Twitter. You can help with charities. My friend Andrew with #teambeans for his daughter that tragically passed from a brain tumor. I have an amazing sense of community with writers and journalists and other conservative thinkers. During times of political events like the surging of the capitol, it was useful for work because you see what's happening in real time. I have a professional obligation. It's not optional for me to not be on Twitter. I need to follow it to be updated on news events. I spend a quarter of my life trending on Twitter. I was trending on Twitter yesterday. It's almost never positive. It's always something negative. It's not just random people. It's people with blue check marks. I don't need a pity party. There's no crying in baseball. I've chosen to do this work. I'm the one conservative in all of mainstream television. I'm the only one left. With that I'm saying things that are not said in an echo chamber. If they disagree with me it becomes personal about how fat I am, I'm a disgusting white woman of privilege. Anything you guys said it's not anything I've been insecure about in my whole life. Any time I say something political people don't like, it's deeply personal. Now it involves my child. I get it. It has 100% impacted by mental health. I have suffered from depression because of things people have done to me on social media. I can't quit social media because I need it for my job. It's a catch 22. A day after my dad died a picture went viral of someone putting a Glock gun at my head, a picture of me crying over my dad's casket. If you think that's a world I could live it -- by the way, it wasn't taken down until my husband went crazy on Twitter. We have a responsibility and silicon valley has a responsibility because people commit suicide over this. I'm a grown ass woman with a bunch of support. Don't feel bad for me. Feel bad for the teenagers and young people who are being bullied in school and think there's no other freaking option except to kill themselves. If someone like Chrissy Teigen who is married to John legend can't take the toxicity anymore, maybe we have a problem. I'll probably trend on Twitter after this because of that too. Joy, what's your thoughts on this? I know you've got some. Well, only -- I have very few thoughts on this topic. As far as Christie is concerned, she made her money. She's successful. She used Twitter to her advantage. She can leave it. There comes a time when everyone says is this job worth the I ask myself that question on a regular basis. As far as Twitter is concerned, I mostly ignore it. If I do check some nasty remark, which is not that frequent for me I must admit, it's usually somebody who hates my politics. I learned a long time ago when I was on a radio show people would call me and they didn't even know what I look like and they would say I'm ugly. You don't pay attention to these trolls who are living above the garage. Ignore them. Yeah. Well, as you know, I never check because I don't need someone else to try to make me feel bad. I can do that myself. I don't need other people to make me feel bad. I ignore all y'all. Sometimes I see something and somebody says look at this. I might check back. I don't want the aggravation. You don't know me. You don't know who I am or anything about me. You only know what you see. For me it's like it's probably a good idea to stop checking from time to time just so you remember who you are, not who they tell you you are.

