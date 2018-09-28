Transcript for How did Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh's testimony affect America?

Yeah. Sos mng democratic sena wff the floor to pro the decision to price with supreme courtominee brettkavanaugh's confirmation despite yesterdas testimonies andwo more women accusing H of seal assault is anyonmping then here? Should they be walking what should be happening? Well, they should be investigatg furthes I could because yesterday everybody's like, well -- which we kwe they went there they're not going T Lear anything new, it's his word aga hers. We knehat already. All it was was a dog and pony show so that liney graham N act like a crazy Pers Se people werera H saying he was sayinxactly whaty people believed. I think ere are wy qus and way too many emotions to rushis. S the most important decision, one of them, W going thaveepresenting a of representinhis country. You want to get it right I thought yesterday was heart-ch it waseally a D for this country on so many vels. I fe for her. I would have bet so much money he fact after shepoke th tng was over. Then when he spoke, my arwent out Thim too. I know tt's not T popular thing to say because in todas enviroyou've gotok a side and believe one or the other for both yesterday. I think the fact that if nd a all credible, that is enough to you ch this B the peoe on the republ, it looks like to me, do not to investigate this anyrt th want to hold onto their power. Thnowhat this CNT is gettingdark.ite European % of E populatn -- oh, complected S. 'S what I mean. Ite caucasns 2045t 49% so it's going down. It's lre worried that WHE people are G to LE all their R, so they don't F she's lying or he's lyin T want to hold O their power. Pretty soon web like sou afca, aparthd,here 20% of the white people are runni country. It seems L tjectory 're on. That may be therajectory we're O but that's N wt we're going. T what they nt, I'm saying. T -- people only obvious that they needave the fbiinst it'so to E including -- I think the problems we just live in an worl and yesterday that W so clear. The Wayt wasdled from B was terrible. We suld not have had this yesterday. They should have D this behind csed door hat's the pro with this. Sexu assault I not a partisan is sexual assau't a moatic issue. It not a replican issue it's issue. It's an amerin issue and theact that people are falling on eit side politicad that ne in the sa as a former sex crimes prosor disgt by it and single Aman should Ed by it. This certainly was a credibility rmination at the satehad to. They had to decide was she credibwa edible. I have to tell you I've ieeds of victims of sexual assault. I know hard it isor them to ce forward. That woman was00 150% credible. She was telling the truth, iny view. WHE up, I did not F him as Ible. I ink that credibility, candor, chaernd impartiality are the most important alities for a supreme court justice, and he doesn't have those. Let's tal about that. What's interesting about this is I also believeth younow -- I think no S sd have spokenyey. You got thatul woman who prosecuted allds O cres. Haveer dit. This way it is impartial bse shs speaking for both sides. Rachel mitcll. Rachel mitchell,nk you. The other issue that I have is, you know, I was talking -- think it might have been Vicki. We decided that, this was a J inrv Yeah. This putting you in ja. This W T determine whether you're too M of frat boy still to sit the court. This wasbout taking you to jail thisas aob interview that W have to and when re king foruff, you kn dig EP. It was justhi job H wasried Abt. His reputation could be shot and not ek a a judge. He would have to go back -- I T know WHA he did before he me a dg this is M for him. On with Kavanaugh and Dr. I thought yesterday a huge joke for washingd.c. I think if you'r an American you should be a O what way should be D. I There are two livtwo so are speaking yester fightingor life, integrity, their family. Watching that I W so angry, D ruo in a country where fli everythi isartisan, everything is about fighting against each oth it'sot about cts. 'S not about figuring out whatexactly haened. It's who can ouhe other I'm red of th That's the Republican side you're talng S both hey're not interested in an FBI investign. T that we even got to this place,joy, israts had as was going onat could have beked to D to to Republicans. There proofhat -- she ked foronfintiality and S no proof that the mocrats Leed this. The proof. Thereolutely no proof. It's to make idea credible. What we know I that she srs ago with husband in the room and withhe shrink. Righ about this wi her folk this ino -- she wasn't Yi I'm aemocrat a hate that guy. She waaying this what happened tme. Evody else has made Thi -- Partisan issue. And waso Toher. It was unfair to R. D it didn't help the was so enraged that T happento him. My god, that was another thing. Part of the issues if you say I want to clear I want to clear my name, I D care, I' going to dove Ta T T investigation and get it done and Cler name. Yeah. Clear your name. FBI. The fb I think what was so shocking to me is th you ow, T puon theommittee are saying I found her credible iund him crible too.neory has been C corrobated. It's N corroborad because they don't want the corrobat That's T. They don't want the FBI investigation. They won't ask forbi investigation. And kavanau not ask forthat FBI vestigation. If you are cent, if are soset about youmein then havehe FBI investigate it and that way, too ascen to the supreme court, the hig this land, it I untainted, it is unsulland you C walk on that couith your head high. He cannot that now. H wants the power. Withemperament, quickly,he temperament that we W yet couldn' help if THA woman up there what the response - Ty W call her hysterical and a bubefore we go, want to show you a picture. U got the picture? Okay see th th I what I grew up seeing, right? And that's what she face That'st she looked -- all those folk I'm tohe all thes in the front, those the folks she was talking to. Look at th. A victim of sexual ass that's what she faced. Ohether you Gett N't get it, that isrying to send a msach isn't good for the country, and that some of y'all are sond class citize.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.