Transcript for Cindy McCain discusses grief, motherhood and pill addiction in new memoir ‘Stronger’

Cindy McCain shares an open and honest account of her personal trials and triumphs as well as a vivid portrait of the man and the maverick in her new memoir, "Stronger: Courage, hope, and humor in my life with John McCain." Please welcome back Cindy McCain. Welcome back to "The view." Thank you. This book is really kind of amazing. You talk a lot about loss, and I wonder for people going through it, is there -- is there one thing that you've learned that you can pass on to people? Mm-hmm. Well, you know, the reason I wrote this book was to -- to not just inspire people, but hopefully help them go through things -- the same kinds of things I have been through, and grief has been one of them. The best advice I can give anybody with dealing with grief is don't listen to anybody else. Your grief is your own, and I have had people try to tell me I was doing it wrong, or I was -- you should be doing this instead of that, and really grief is a very personal mission. I mean it's something you really have to just live through and do it your own way, so I would encourage anybody that's hopefully perhaps going through the same kind of -- kind of experience should just follow your own heart. Don't listen to anybody else. There's no right way. Mom, hi. Nice to have you on the show again. Hi, honey. Hi. So we were a pretty normal family. I know people don't believe that, but you were also a very protective helicopter mom. You would follow us on a bike when I rode down the street on a bike. Yep. What did you think was going to happen to me, and do you think that's why I rebelled so much as an adult? Oh, look at that outfit. Some good outfits. You know, the reason I did those things is because like any mother, I was very protective, and I wanted you all to be safe, but there were a lot of things I didn't tell you that were going on with regards to your dad, people that had perhaps been threatening to him. Such a good picture. Other instances that had been difficult. So that was why. When I did those things, it wasn't because I was just trying to be too helicoptery if that's a word, but there was a reason for it and usually there was something going on in your dad's life that would have affected us. So that's why. I'm not all bad, I promise. Miss Cindy, you are so open and honest in this book, and you share so many truths for us like when you write about your own addiction to painkillers. You actually write that it snuck up on you and you were embarrassed. You didn't even tell John which you say was a huge mistake. Can you tell us about that? Mm-hmm. Well, it was a huge mistake, you know, addiction is a very cunning enemy with anybody who is going through it now or has been through it. It's an enemy that's absolutely invisible until you are all the way down the rabbit hole with it, and so what I -- what I would like to tell people is that the most important thing you can do is to first of all, get help. Second of all, don't be embarrassed. In the years that I was going through this, the media was very, very harsh because it wasn't considered a disease. It was considered an imperfection, and so for me I was treated visibly in the press in no way -- no one should be treated the way I was. No suffering addict or recovering addict should ever be treated the way I was. So -- but now I can honestly say the media takes a different spin on it and understands that it is a disease, and it's not an imperfection, and so that's a huge step forward because the worst thing you can do to someone who is trying to recover is to humiliate them, and all too often that occurs, and so I like to tell people, you can - call me any time or please get help. Please get help because there is help out there, and no one thinks you're embarrassing or an idiot for doing it. I do love your honesty in this book about addiction and from one helicopter mom to another, I appreciate that as well, but let me ask you this. In 2008, senator McCain ran for president and secured the Republican nomination against Barack Obama. There was a lot of talk in the campaign about who his running mate would be, and after a lot of back and forth, he did choose Sarah Palin. Tell us what you thought about her because you think she cost him the election. Well, first of all, I do not think that's the case. However, I do, you know, I was very open in the book about being on team Lieberman. I mean, I really thought this, you know, a ticket that was -- that had two different parties on it proved that you could cooperate with the other side and also be great ways to convene and to get work done, and but that was something we couldn't -- we realized you couldn't get it through the convention. So when John decided he wanted to take a good, hard look at Sarah Palin and we all did, and I found her at the time to be very charming and very -- a lovely person, but things, you know, as things went on as you know, there were some issues. I do not think she cost him the election necessarily. It was, you know, we had -- there were financial crises. There were so many other hurdles that were so huge during that time that affected the entire race, and let's be honest. Barack Obama was a very charismatic candidate, and I understand the attraction. So we ran a good race, and we ran one that we can be proud of, and that's the most important So we'll be right back with

