Transcript for Cindy McCain reacts to impeachment and Arizona GOP’s move to censure her

Now for the first time in the United States history, the president has been impeached I hate to say does this shock you? Because who's not shocked by this, but do you think it's -- it's about time someone started noticing that he was going in the wrong direction? Well, you know, I, like all of us, believe in the rule of law, and it was very evident and very clear the other day that the rule of law was nowhere to be found, and it was time I think for all Americans that we -- we take stock in who we are, and as we are as people, and do the right thing. This is about our country. It's not about a party. It's about our country, and people say, we have to move forward. I agree with that, but we have to take stock of what just happened as well, and remind our families and our neighborhoods and our communities that we need to care a little bit differently and a little more fervently about our country now, and most importantly, doing what's right for the country, and so this is a tremendous issue for the country. It's hard for all of us to watch. I, like all of you, watched it the other day and was brokenhearted to see the floor of the senate where my husband spent 30 something years desecrated the way it was. It just broke my heart, and if there was ever a time I thought we needed my husband, it's right now. I wish he were here. We often think that. People often think that, I think, that where's -- too bad John McCain can't be here. First of all, he would control Lindsey graham, number one, and number two, his voice is needed. The moral center is missing, but somebody who really surprised me and impressed me was Liz Cheney. I have to say. I've never been a fan of hers, but she's the number three Republican and she took a stand to support impeaching trump. Good for her, and she's not scared. She's not scared. That's what I really like about her. Maybe it's because her father is Dick Cheney. I don't know, but do you think she's having any impact on the outcome of -- yesterday's outcome at all? Well, I certainly think there's an impact all the way around. Remember, taking the hard stance, making the hard choices, the hard decisions are just that. They're hard. That's the understatement, right? But it's about doing what's right for the country, and I get back to that because that is why I'm so grateful that Joe Biden is the -- will be the president of the United States very soon. We need to not just worry about what occurred in this very dramatic -- don't misunderstand me, but we need to take stock in our own communities, and I believe that the biden/harris ticket can do just that for us. We need to take stock in our schools and how we treat each other, respect, dignity. We need to go back to basics with regard to what we're teaching our children and what we're learning as adults. Now, Cindy, ten Republicans voted yes to impeach the president. Did you have hopes that more would vote that way after what happened at the capitol last week, and do you think more would have, had the vote been private? Well, there's no such thing as a private vote. So -- I know. I think what you -- I think what you saw was, again, a very divided country. You saw it on the house floor. It was never before evident, and we saw, still, a body of people that are not working together, and almost are refusing to work together. That's where Joe Biden is so critical in all of this. He knows how to work across the aisle, and get things done and work together for the good of the country, and we've got to get back to that, and that's where -- that's why I'm as I mentioned, I'm so excited that we have this incoming president, and I'm looking forward to what I'm going to see him do. Hi, mom. You look pretty. Hi. Thank you for coming on. So do you. Everyone wanted me to ask you, and my phone blew up, and Twitter blew up. The Arizona GOP is in talks to censure you as well as a former senator Jeff flake and our wonderful governor Doug Ducey, and I think I'm actually included in the censuring because it said part of the McCain family. I don't know what's going on. I'm horrified and disgusted. Why do you think there's so much anger at our family and Jeff flake and Doug Ducey? Well, it's the same thing. It's about doing what's right for the country, and certainly senator flake and our governor Ducey have made some very tough decisions lately and in the past, and -- but it was for the good of our state and for our country. I, you know, I'm in good company. Your dad was censured by them. I think I'm going to make t-shirts for everyone, and wear them, you know, you'll be happy to know, Meghan, they did take the family part out. You're no longer included. If they censure you, they should censure all of us. I don't understand it. It seems very angry for a state that's now blue, and went to President-Elect Biden and the state is changing and it's your home, and your father was born and raised in Arizona. I was born and raised. You were born and raised. I don't understand the anger and hostility. I found it deeply hurtful. I know you did too. I just basically wanted to tell you I found it hurtful on national television. That's all. Go ahead. I'm sorry. No. I don't want to cut you off. If you have something, I want you to finish. Well, I think what we have seen here is when I began in the Republican party officially, the Republican party was the party of inclusion. It was the party of generosity. It was the party of country first. We have lost our way. We have lost our way, and it's time that we get back on track because we have always been the party that cared deeply, that was -- that loved what our country did, and what it stood we have lost our way, and I truly hope that as things progress on and we get further away from this mess that occurred, that we can do just that. We can get back on track and remind everyone that we are here for the country and not our party. So we're going to take a short break, and then come back with more with Cindy McCain. We'll sea you in a second. - Oh. - What's going on? - Oh, darn! - Let me help. Here we go. Lift and push and push! There... It's up there. Oh, boy. Hey Joshie... Wrinkles Send the Wrong Message. Help prevent them before they start with Downy wrinkleguard. Hey! Bud. Hey, Pop Pop! So you won't get caught with wrinkles again. To support a strong immune system, your body needs routine. Centrum helps your immune defenses every day, with Vitamin C, D and Zinc. Season, after season. Ace your immune support, with Centrum. Did you know that Dove Bar washes away germs? Here pepper represents germs. With Dove the germs wash away. With 1/4 moisturizing cream. Dove Cleans Effectively, cares beautifully. Make everyday bloom With notes of monoi blossoms and coconut milk That ignite your mood True fragrance crafted only by Glade. Sc Johnson Colgate Optic White Renewal removes ten years of yellow stains. That's like all the way back to 2010. They're jeans. They're leggings. They're jeggings! Whoa. Remove ten years of yellow stains with Colgate Optic White Renewal. Did you know diarrhea is oftencaused by bad bacteria in food? Try Pepto Diarrhea. Its concentrated formula coats and kills bacteria to relieve diarrhea. See, Pepto Diarrhea gets to the source, killing the bad bacteria. So, make sure to have Pepto Diarrhea on hand. Mom! Yeah... I fell. Okay there's bandages in the cabinet. I'm bleeding. Grab two. Sheba. What Cats Want. Hey New York...

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.