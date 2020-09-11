Transcript for Cindy McCain reacts to Kamala Harris' historic win for women

Yes. Well, kamala Harris also made history as not only the first woman vice President-Elect, but also the first woman of color to hold the job. So Cindy, what do you think this means women, and really more importantly, little girls everywhere? Well, it signals to little girls like my newest granddaughter that they can do anything. Yes, you can be vice president. Yes, you can be president. That should have been something that should have been our moniker all along, and unfortunately it it wasn't. I'm so excited about having kamala there. I know her. She's a wonderful woman. She really works on human rights issues which I love, and I think we're as a country, we're very lucky to have her. Yes, we are for sure, and I think that god forbid if anything should happen, she can take over in a heartbeat because she's really smart. So senators who hitch their wagon to trump and they know who they are, they are ended up doing really well on Tuesday including Mitch Mcconnell and Lindsey graham, and it continues, the sycophantsycophantsy, what do you think of those wins? We had to remind ourselves, it's all local, and in those cases their local communities and their states felt that they were the right one to sit in that position. It all in the end, you know, it all -- it'll all wash out because I believe that soon-to-be president Biden will be the kind of person that will work across the aisle and bring these people into the fold so that everyone has a voice, a rational voice, and a civil voice with regards to legislating and making important decisions for this country. Well, I hope so but, you know, Arizona did flip one senate seat from red to blue with voters choosing Democrat mark Kelly. He was an exceptional candidate. What does that mean though for your state? What does it say about where Arizona is heading? It was purple. I think it's starting to look a little blue. Our state has changed a lot. There's a newer influx of young people coming in from across the nation, and that influences the you know, in years past, this is one thing people seem to forget, and I'm talking about years and years and years ago, there were Democrats, but voted Republican. I think what we're seeing is a change in the cycle, certainly a change in the face of Arizona, and the fact that the Latino community has a great influence now with regards to the future of not just maricopa county, but in Arizona. Now before we go, we obviously need a grandma update on baby liberty. How is our newest little "View" baby, and how is Meghan doing? Oh, she's doing -- Meghan's doing great, and little liberty is just the best. Honestly I have not been able to hold her yet because of covid, but I facetime and do all kinds of things so I can see her. She's glorious. She really is. I'm just -- we're so blessed to have her. She's adorable, that baby. Saw pictures the last time you were here. Yes, she is. Really cute. The last time you were here we talked about the passing of Roberta McCain and she's going to be laid to rest at Arlington so we're sending big hugs to your family, and thank you again for coming by this morning to talk to us. Cindy McCain, you are everything we want you to be. It's fabulous. Thank you. Can I say to all of you, your input and your face with regards to the Biden campaign, and I know you weren't campaigning, but your thoughtful talking of the issues really helped out -- I think it helped Americans understand what was going on, so I want to thank all of you for being apart of this campaign as

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.