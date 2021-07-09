Transcript for Citizens to enforce Texas abortion law

So last week's supreme court allowed Texas law to go into effect that bans abortion after six weeks and allows citizens to snitch on anyone that gets an abortions. Seven other states are set to follow suit. Apparently Republicans found a way to do this. I have a question. May I pose it to y'all? They made this law as if women are laying around trying to get pregnant. When you say that you can't get an abortion whether you've been raped or incest, anything, that's a punishment. They are punishing all these young women who may not be laying around trying to get next to some man, who has been molested or raped. This makes no sense. It's very hard -- hard Christian thing. For me, if you believe in me as a Christian parent, then I will know what's best for my child. If my child has been raped or molested, allow me to take care of my child and my family. Y'all don't want to put masks on, but you want me -- It's not even whether you agree with abortion. You know, sunny is not -- doesn't really agree with abortion. She understands that everybody's life is different. They make no provisions for anyone. No child -- And you don't even know you're pregnant before the six I never found out about any of my babs before six weeks. What kills me is the snitching? Are we in 1943? I'll get $10,000 to snitch. On the website -- there's some kind of website you can go to snitch. They keep taking it down. A lot of people on the left are putting names like governor Abbott. They're putting their names there. You do what we did in the Vietnam days with the yippies. They made fun of everything. What's a yippy? A yippy is a hippy a little differently. Abby Hoffman, those people were in the news making fun. They got a lot done that way. I think there will be workarounds. Whoopi is right, I am personally against abortion. I think it's a sin. I think that it is morally wrong. It's against my faith. Yes. I agree with you, whoopi, in the sense that I see this hypocrisy coming from the Christian right among people like myself who say that abortion is wrong and say it's about the sanctity of life. Yet they're so supportive of gun ownership. They're supportive of ar-15s. They're supportive of the death penalty. They're supportive of never ending wars. They don't care after the kid is born. Then they drop you like a hot rock. They're so supportive of personal freedoms to choose not to be vaccinated. This is about hatred of women. They claim to be pro-life. I have to get that out there. This is about personal choice. Let's also remember -- I get that now after being on the show for five years. We used to argue so much about it. If it gives anyone solace, I don't think this law will stand because it flies in the face of the constitution and a women's right to privacy and people's right to privacy. What we need to be concerned about is the October term of the supreme court when roe V. Wade is really going to be challenged in front of the supreme court. That's where our focus needs to you can't have a Texas law that allows any citizen of any state to sue not the pregnant woman actually, not the person seeking the abortion, but anyone who helps the person. Like an Uber driver, or the abortion doctor. This is going to lead to terror against doctors, terror against clinics. Terror against Uber drivers. Just to be clear on something sunny said. Nobody -- I think I can say this for every person in the world -- is pro abortion. That is a decision people are brought to and it's a life changing -- that no man ever has to face. No man ever has to face it. This is not something anyone is for just to be clear. We're all pro-life. We're all pro-life. Who is going -- is scotus going to be responsible for these babies when these people have these children? What happens when they're god forbid murdered by their parents? Whose responsibility is that? They're worried about the Taliban and the Taliban and women. Worry about the Taliban in America. Just more stuff to think about. This is the thinking show. This is a show about thinking about how does it affect us as a human race.

