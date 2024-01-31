Clay Cane traces roots of Black Republicans to modern day in 'The Grift'

The author shares how Black Republican leaders have evolved over time and reacts to Sen. Tim Scott’s recent endorsement of Donald Trump.

January 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live