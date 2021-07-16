Transcript for Colin Farrell discusses facing the Arctic cold filming ‘The North Water’

Luvs. Parent like a pro. Awartd-winning actor Colin Farrell stars as a sailor in the 1850s with a violent streak. Yeah. Oh, in the new series "The north water," about an arctic whaling expedition that goes south when one of the crew is murdered. Take a look. Sounds exciting. I bet you've seen more than your share of butchery. Why does this one bother you so much? I care because I do not wish to see an innocent man punished. Do you think it's fair that one man should suffer for another man's crime? I'm guessing then you think Mckendrick's not the culprit. Do you think he killed the boy? Isn't for me to say. Please welcome the lovely and talented Colin Farrell. Hello, Colin. How are you? I'm good, joy. How you doing? Good morning, everyone. Good morning Good morning. Hey, Colin. So, you know, we'll get to the series in a second, but I wanted to just ask you about this because I heard you recently ran your first marathon, and you finished the race at a very respectable time. I don't know anything about that, but I'm sure it was fun for you even though you had only trained for three months. You finished at a reasonable time. That's good. How did you get into this? Why are you doing this all of a sudden, running? I always cry when I watch a marathon and they cross the finish line. It brings me to tears. Did it do that for you? Well, it brought me to tears for a different reason. I was just in such pain, but I did decide the next thing I have to do anything to do with a marathon, I have to watch people cross. There was 5,000 people, joy, on the day, and there was everyone, every race, every creed, every sexual orientation, boys, girls, men, women, transgender, old, young. It was every canopy of the human experience, and to see people suffering through the three or four or five hours is kind of extraordinary, and I was one of them. It was beautiful and I did it not for this reason, but the guy I was doing in this film runs ultra marathons. He does 100-mile runs and 150-mile runs so he's obviously some version of clinically insane and that's why I started running. It was fun, yeah, and I'll do it again someday. Hey, Colin. I am actually in your home country of Ireland right now, Dublin to be exact. Hey, Yvette. Hey, honey. When was the last time you were here, and please tell you if you have some recommendations of things I need to see or do or eat or any of that? I haven't been home in a year and a half, and I miss it. Really I miss it terribly. I know where you are staying. It was lovely. You can know where I'm staying. I know where you are staying, and you're shooting, and you're in in a lovely part of Dublin, and I'm jealous that you are there and I'm not. I'm coming home in four weeks because I'm going to be doing a film on the west coast of You're going to just miss me. Where's the best place to get a pint right quick? Really good pint, did you ever go to Grogan's? I'm going now. Thank you. They have great. There's a place called slatry. Ask the concierge at your pce how to get to slathery. They used to have a three-piece band and it was a bunch of lads with traditional instruments and it was gorgeous, and the fire would be lit. You can get a good pint there. Yeah. Thank you, Colin. Straight from the mouth of the alcoholic. You're very welcome. How about it? Well, Colin, your new series "The north water" was filmed on location in the arctic and it holds the distinction of being the only production outside of documentaries ever to film that far north. Yeah. You saw polar bears off the side of your ship. What was that experience like? It seems incredible. It was extraordinary, Meghan, yeah. It was -- yeah. In the last 20 years, doing what I do for a living, I had the opportunity to see some extraordinary places and meet some extraordinary people, and find myself in situations and locales that I would never imagine if it wasn't for acting. This was an extreme version of that. When I got back to my house, I looked at this beautiful globe that my father-in-law bought me and I looked at it and we were right -- if you had, you know, fear of heights, it wasn't the place to be because we were right on the top of the planet, about 500 miles from the north pole. Five weeks on a boat without being on dry land. 300 miles from the nearest town, and it was -- it felt dangerous. It did feel dangerous. It was very cold, and those underwear you were talking about earlier on, those granny panties spandexy things would have come in handy, and we were, you know, as Ana said, we were neck to ankle in coverage and layers because it was really cold and you could feel the body kicking into a kind of sense of survival that I wasn't used to feeling for my body, you know? It was beautiful. Colin, if those things come in extra large and nude, please send them my way, okay? You got it. You got it. Listen. You had -- Imagine if I did that. Imagine if I did that. I would be canceled by lunch. No. I'll stay with you. We have it here. You had no wi-fi and no cell service which sounds like my house after a big storm. Yes. For weeks, so you kept busy by doing crazy things like the so-called polar bear plunge where you jumped almost nude into the frigid water. Wait. We got a clip of you jumping almost nude? Wait. I want to see. Oh, god. These clips of yours. Colin. The grace of a walrus. Did you have brain freeze? Brain freeze and everything that was brutal. I'm still waiting for them to drop, Ana. That was over a year ago. Yes. It was very cold. It was one of those rite of passage things that I had to do. So I'm nothing if not easily led. Okay. Well, this is a little more g-rated, but it's a flashback Friday so we have to ask you about a surprising gig you had in the '90s. You and your videos and your flashbacks. I know. We love showing us some Colin Farrell. This was you in Ireland as a country line dancer. Oh. My god. Oh. You're a child. Wow. Yes. This reminds me of where I come from. Not Ireland, but this is Iowa. I like it. Those were the days, man. Yeah. Oh my gosh. Cutoff sleeves, and for some strange reason, line dancing, country and western dancing became a craze. The Irish will go for anything for at least a short period of time. It came in for a year, and look at that. Oh, man. I've got my fingers wrapped around the buckle and I'm giving it my best. I did that and earned love money and felt quite uncomfortable consistently for a year. Well, you looked adorable, and I want to say this. I can't wait for the new Batman movie because you're playing the iconic villain, the penguin and you're so unrecognizable that even your co-stars couldn't tell it was you under all that makeup. How long does it take to transform into the character and what was it like seeing yourself like that? Yvette, it was amazing and the makeup artist who designed it literally, you know, did a mold of my torso and face, and then sculpted on a bust, and this incredible piece that he applies every morning, it took about three or four hours. I think it took four hours at the start and then they got it down to two hours, but it was worth it. It was worth it just to -- it -- I'd never done work like that. It was like mask work. I was completely hidden beneath this material that he put on, and it gave me liberation and a sense of freedom to play around. It was a lot of fun. Mike Moreno is the makeup genius. He's an extraordinary artist as you can see from just that one picture. And it was totally -- we had the director of photography whose concern is the visual world and presented in the film, and particularly in relation to light. He came in the first day and we did a camera test, and Greg is his name. He came in and he had his iPhone with the light on and he came right up to my head and he was looking to see if he could see -- because the piece was six different pieces and he was looking to see if he could see any of the pieces joining and he was absolutely flabbergasted at the level of work that Mike had done. So for me, it was just Mike put that on and I couldn't be -- I shouldn't say such a thing, but I couldn't be anything less than even mildly interested in this film as a result of nothing to do with what I brought to the table. Literally I swear to god. He put that on and I was, like, oh, I may get great reviews for this. Well, you know, you are a busy, busy boy, we are so glad that you took some time to come and visit us. Our thanks to Colin Farrell. Thank you for having me. "The north water" is streaming now on AMC plus.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.