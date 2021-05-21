Transcript for How Colin Gerner is paying it forward after losing his brother to brain cancer

May is brain tumor awareness month and sadly there are an estimated 700000 Americans living with a brain tumor. Almost three years ago I lost my dad to clean up last album an aggressive form of brain cancer. And fortunately my guests calling garner are also knows too well the pain of losing someone from brain cancer are as he lost his brother DJ to -- a blast on my twenty months ago. Here is their story. But during her family it is a super close family close by us we are everything to each other and always then I want to be like my brother was seriously friend groups he shared his semen chest. There's really truly no one closer than the two current grows. So on September 2 two dozen seventeen I had called my brother had a seizure while out to brunch with his friends in New York City I got the call ended up going to the hospital where he was undergoing tests and scans or something on his brain it shouldn't be there and it was at that point. Win you know your goal for. Nothing is wrong just kind of a weird incident was truly not because he had a call all size tumor. On his brain. After he had a seizure he went under emergency brain surgery to remove the tumor. And within two weeks leave received. The diagnosis of Cleo last -- noticed GBM which is the most difficult and Dyer an aggressive brain cancer you can be diagnosed with. 95% of those diagnosed as diseases will not only partners. Imagine being told that. Right where 29 birthday. With an entire life have. Knowing that this disease. Who is going to one day take my brother. No matter what we did is probably the most typical. Caring thing you can go through because so many other diseases and cancers he then you have an option at least something but glimmer of hope. And yet you don't. It's sometimes it gets hit. I just wish you so nice to me. They don't pick. GM's tough but my Brothers tougher and he decided to live life to the fullest every day. We win it's. Ireland re height two grams. Can read me sure to travel and in me time for these opportunities because we knew that tomorrow is guaranteed got to meet the UNC tar Rios is favorite college basketball team the maps and Jackson on. We just went about living life and did things in the same way he. Was out running high taxes something minute miles and Ewing asked the kid with brain cancer. My brother fought battle for retirement that a lot when Nuba. A lot of people didn't see the darkest parts oh and because I happen because we did it together I think out forever. Be changed my outlook on life. To know that tomorrow is truly gets my Brothers and did anymore tomorrow's. But I'll make sure that every tomorrow as as as fast as I can in the same way and my brother did their eyes. Please welcome Colin turner Conn that's a really. And packed full video and I want to thank you for coming on I know it's hard it's actually hard for me did watch it because even just seeing top ten happened on all the things state. Happens to someone when they're diagnosed with clean up last Tomei it's it's a very very specific kind of pain. It's been a little more than a year and a half cents GJ passed away. How are you and your family doing right now. We're very grave and you know lots of media ownership is tops and it's also plus some days you know. While I was looking forward to today and glad I don't see are doing great and I wish she was accidentally to this interview. And watching those clips and in that interview is that your concern but what we banter and what do. So many spammers Spencer's that this senator how the Tim happy. And that's not an expert great. We'll call let's go back a little baby when I met almost three years ago through an incredible young lady named Lex he Pakistan. Tell everyone about the first time we met and about waxy if you don't mind. Those. You don't know Lex letters. On the show and she's one of the missiles and smiles energies. You just want you route in. Our mom jeans brands are these workers are yet Richards the show. She's ready TJ and I and our our and it's a com your New York City locals and you know I dated the remembered meeting new meg and Matt Day. T in the room to show you results and reveal about his disease in. Where you can do to help us as we were just started out really at archery team we're about Arthur in. I recently. Figure and in talking to your cheek means that reality of this disease and what we can you change was. One of those days remembers being powerful. Inspirational nor and that. So many people go through this letter to gather to use. GJ was I remember obviously meaning him is incredibly strong I remember his humor and his kind nests and he was just very cool and he has inspired others battling brain cancer. And in his honor you actually created to stop strong he tell us about it and when to get you came from. Yeah ancestral one of those things that start. My brother and brain surgery. No he wasn't going to bath worker beat Sony Yonkers mustache out and Donna surgery and at a time. Again I joined in customers really eating was due to get it right I was going through the treatments I was only 800 nicer surgeries are. Sorry to check John obviously is mustaches are quite alone and dot I just fight is being SaaS strong. And that's when we realize we might have something that we could help others with you raised over nine dollars the British serious errors we saw six clinical trials. We're focused on May ensure that we're to means intangible against disease but leaders are Broder. I'm cool guy Sony wallet and the date idea crowd is follow and then he would do you was strong. Is the brother sister the mom tap parent sibling nened. Calls me and says my loved one was just diagnosed GBM what right do you. I think it's the worst humbling. When those individuals called to state house. And our saloon and stamina to connect you talk to diagnose and talk through next just. Below Summers director wallet going to the stereotypical. It's us. We'll SaaS strong is also doing something in honor of brain tumor awareness month which is this mind. Can you explain that cost some mustache you have going on right now and that tell us about what it means. In regards to staff strong. Definitely so we're currently running its own Bruce that strong and it's it's simply charity beard collaboration. Work portion of proceeds strong. Brain cancer research me. 205 hurries and 37 states participating. Entering close to 300000. Pints. Which all Hollywood profound and obviously asked strong niche in hundred burglaries. Over quarter million dollars from this loan rich heiress like what does that mean hours when he go. That's five separate yearlong grants were clinical trials and can wash. And don't loss margins strange incidents against brain cancer. I don't which means not only arrogant and you reason money and hopefully I nature and extent r.'s Lara. Probably even more important reason wears three times has this. No beer cross country there are learning about jiji news or they're learning about so many wants fortunately go through this diagnosis. You know calling your incredibly brave I I still have a hard time. Did dealing applicants he worked because I found myself sort of emotionally shutting down one in a lot of ways because it brings me back to. A lot of trauma has to you when your family are incredibly brave and unfortunately. You and I are members of the same club and we're both still grieving. How do you do this every day and how do you go on like this in what advice would you give to others. Filling to a loss like this or living with a family member who is fighting Lille last alma. Yet I mean just an hour it's just in. There is. No matter what I do you not be backed. And I have my moments and as deputy Euro will be them. What I ask are you ready useless I'm sure you understand and it comes out of nowhere and without warning and that's what I've learned is it's OK enough you'll take. Yes I mean I can see your emotion and it's. It's just it's really hard to describe. And I think it's all cancers wobble but I think there's something specific about brain cancer because. And we described it like it's in the never ending story won a little like you've never sought out movie it's like the little marble drops and each day you lose a little bit more of the person in this fly away and it's a specific kind of Powell that. I still have trouble I went to his TV asks interact with that around Christmas time. The Beach Boys started playing and I ain't literally start crying child had to leave because my beach with her my dad's favorite band so. I agree it's okay to not be okay I'm almost three years out of this and I still have moments did feel really really clip crippling. We are all at the view at ABC is. DJ's biggest idols. Former third baseman for the mets' David Wright and he has a special special that the trio please take a look. Com is David Wright with New York Mets. Just wanted to drop you a quick note and congratulate stash strong on all the great work you're doing to flip the script on brain cancer. When I heard GGA story and how he lived life to the fullest and to the team had to step up and help. So it's our energy Jay in all the great work you guys to a stash op in New York Mets would like to invite family has been affected by brain cancer. And supported by you guys it's stash. To a game. Keep up the terrific work and let's go Mets. Colin and that's organization and also want to invite you and your entire family in a game. To honor GJ so we just went to give that some things mauling here for you in the incredible work I know the fight is really hard. I hope TJ went back excite Ed. Would've been nervousness. They Q. Yes while calling and I just fine thank you for talking me today and for all about the Khazei that you're doing are really just incredibly strong and resilient as is your entire family you're doing. Quite frankly what I couldn't dedicate at my life to doing every single day it just really wrecks me. Talking to people at a very hard times still emotionally and still in grief counseling stoic your strength and your family strength and honor of G Jay's memory is. Really really incredible and important. And and then hop all of your strength so thank you for joining me today and for more information on GJ story and stashed strong please visit his website and thank you so much Colin. You making things so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.