Transcript for Comedian Jessica Kirson on examining the lives of female comics in new documentary

The new FX documentary hysterical offers a refreshingly honest look at the onstage and offstage lives of some of the funniest women. Shattering the glass ceiling of stand up comedy eagle in the. Tonight it's your turn we'll consult her before I can't say as a woman went you don't turn your ice and rain. I know now he has great aren't saying yeah it was a little. That was fearless one of the coolest things I've ever seen. The rule that bans girls get into this field once you've sentenced power then had to change its. Grown fueling each other and it's becoming something bigger. That never felt like a compliment that always felt like work. I Haywood to do little sanity are at this heavy couch I need a strong black wolf. Please welcome one of the stars and executive producers of hysterical B always hysterical Jessica curse then. Congratulations. Jessica on the documentary. Thank you so much. Even just that clip pat me dying I I love the black woman's who I'm not. Now female comedians have been called. Typical angry big chi and even on nearly eighty like nothing we haven't heard here at the BO but. Why it's so important for you to tackle these labels and stereotypes head on. Well we hear that. Women in most of workplaces. And so many women that have seen this movie are like I hear that at my job all the time and I. You know were the truth tellers I mean we bring me if we're lucky we get to go onstage with a microphone and say it like it is we get to speak for so many other women who aren't able to speak out for themselves. And so important and we just saying like. We're not we're not typical were not hard to deal with were not. Dean does it did you know we ask for a symbol thing we get labeled whereas men. You know it's like there's an example like when a woman when we're on the road and we ask for something in the green room like we have coffee you're we have water can we have a salad with chicken like. God she's so needy she's so wouldn't it you know god she asked for some I mean these men are sound needy. These sweater on the road they ask for a million things and they're never. Told that enough already it's ridiculous. Men and women are afraid of a woman's power that's the truth and funny women are. Powerful we are powerful. And a lot of people respond well to it and love it and take it in and want to hear it and some people don't and you know I. We're gonna do it anyway Bernie say anyway like it or not. We're not gonna let people silence us and again. Word be truth tellers. Female comics are also they're not only dealing with misogyny and sexism but some of the working conditions of performing on the road means a lot to be desired. So I have to ask. What it what's the draw offering of there's no coffee water chicken salads like what are you doing it for that chickens and you know why I love what I do like I honestly feel emotional talking matter I I love. Being a comic you have to love it. To do and I truly love making people laugh it is worth it for me. To go do a show in the middle of America somewhere with drunks to have one person come up to me and say. I haven't laughed like this in the year you just made me laugh so hard. I needed that so be act I just went through this and went through that people are suffering so many people are suffering and just know that. I can make people laugh that I can maybe I I I can educate someone or make them see something differently are being marked hollering or whatever I can do. It's worth it it's worth it to laughter is like. The elixir of life so you're getting such a priceless gift to someone via an in your acting talk about trying to get attention as a child we have a clip. Yet my mother's affair is due. Yet it's incredible she excellent clients in the basement of my house my entire life. So I had to be quiet should be like Judy is coming today and she's you know being behind me. My experience could get more help. Feelings get a struggling. I'm like why did you think six. Hoped. Each art. Do you think that eat we hear this a lot about Comex it is suffering in dysfunction and in a little darkness are these the keys to a successful comedy career. Oh yeah I mean you have to be miserable and success. You have to b.s Darren mixed. I am I you know it comes from pain so I do it could have been a comic is what you're telling us June. Scott. You know it's eats. This is how we will all. All comics learned to deal with pain and suffering at a very young age with humor we learn to use humor to heal ourselves. We learned that humor is so powerful that we could win people over we could make friends that way most of us are socially awkward. You know it's so it's such a powerful thing and you know I used to teach comedy for twelve years into a comedy and I used to tell students that will come in all excited and happy like. India can be and it and they would tell these jokes in get up on stage in front of me and I'm like you are way too happy to be like. Need to go through a horrible breakup or gain a ton of weight something really hard needs to happen. And then come back into the class and he'll kill you will be huge struggle a little bit and come back copy. But Elena have you ever had to tweak or soften your material given the kind of politically correct climate we're leading in the will be ongoing threat cancel culture. Yeah I love that question. I I happy hacks you. I haven't had to changing I've chosen. To change a couple of things because I don't feel comfortable doing certain things anymore. But I would never changed my act because someone says you need to not do this anymore. So I feel when I'm on stage like I'm doing sneezes and you'll write to me anymore. But I do a lot of character is so some of the characters and on do anymore because it doesn't feel right today. But I'm not gonna say I would never do them again so war you know. People everyone's gonna get offended by and something and a lot of people go to wish you know. Looking to be offended act like it's I think they're literally waiting for us to say one thing that's gonna let them. You can't please everyone and did cancel culture has gotten way out of control and it's insane it's completely insane. I'm so you know I do what I want to do have done this for 22 years at this point I am gonna say what I want to say and people that know me and follow mighty. My career now on a good personal loving person it always comes from loving place. And yeah I mean week we can't we can't watch what everything we say religious talk and rainbows in you cars and and while we talk about. Were edgy work we're copper dark. That's currently is I've only ever been in the audience of a comedy show I always laugh when easily offended people choose to come to a night of comedy you go to our talk amongst your colleagues about like what these people even cop like they're just waiting to get angry. I loved that sense so much value because I love when people in the audience laughing I think because I always point people like not unlike you look so miserable I'd like. You literally look like you're at a shiver right now. Why argument in here. I'm Michael polling. So closely this is not the right place for you you don't belong in a comedy audience you are so tiny you're you're you're just waiting to get offended. You be partly got standards have been forced to get creative like everyone in this pandemic what adjustments were you forced to me. Well I'm I'm Dara II never say this I'm really proud of myself because when this first happened I mean my career was like skyrocketing. I might one hour special just came out I just did the Tonight Show for the third time I was like. All these things and then all of a sudden this happened my entire year was canceled I mean I just. It was horrible. And I got into action I thought so depressed and I'm like I cottages and shows I mean it was a lot of my friends like I could never do it like I got his state created. So I started doing these zoom shows an eye on the crowd were comic. A lot of the times so I was able to do crowd worked with have dual use it was hilarious I like John I hate to wake you look at eats. On. Yourself thinking to carry it. Up. Young people would show their cats and their baby I'm glad to stand up and it was hysterical right material. Let all passover right dress up as an old Jewish woman and human character median Eisenstein said people hired to do zoom bonds for their seat heaters all. Select commodity like excuse mainly my grandson my we can wait on in the whole thing. And I'm and then I I did. I made a crack problem with my friend Rachel Feinstein who's in the movie Seattle native prank album that's coming out which is hysterical. Think you so much for taking the time Jessica curse and I wanna tell it when that your documentary hysterical. It's streaming now exclusively on FX on Hulu you want more laughs which we all need right now go check it out for sure thank you so much. Thank you so much.

