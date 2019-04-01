Transcript for Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib's profane vow to impeach Trump

So, here's the story. New house Democrat, Rashida tlaib, had a pretty surprising victory reach of her own just hours after she was sworn in. Watch. When your son looks at you and said, mama, look, you won, bullies don't win. I said, baby, they don't because we're going to go in there and we're going to impeach the . Oh I'm so -- did what she say offend you or was it just locker room talk? Well, she said that she was telling that to her kids. She's got two kids, 13 and 7. I hope she didn't use that exact language. I'm not here to tell anyone -- Do you hear what kids say these days? Anyway. But also, that's the democratic playbook because they now have some power. We've talked about Nancy Pelosi. They might as well learn from the Clinton years and when the Republicans used all of their efforts to try and get Clinton out of office. That totally bombed on them. If they're going to focus strictly on impeaching the president and not on their policies, good luck with that. That's the part you're talking about, the impeachment, not the word? Both. On the impeachment part, I think it's premature to role it out and premature to say you're going to do it. On the language, I find it offensive. Listen, we spend a lot of time criticizing president loco, individual one, whatever you want to call it, the guy in the white house, because of how he has cheapened the office of the president, so it's not appropriate for Democrats or anybody in congress to represent Americans and speak this way. She is now a congresswoman. She's not just an -- We can all agree I don't think the language was appropriate. It wasn't appropriate when the future president was on the bus. It wasn't appropriate for -- The "Access Hollywood." The "Access Hollywood" tape. Republicans and many Americans -- Or Haiti. Yeah, it wasn't appropriate for him to call Haiti . It wasn't appropriate for this newly elected congresswoman. Do you think her base will stick with her? I don't know. I don't think it's appropriate. The level of discourse in this country has reached the basement. It's despicable. It's disgusting. I identify with her because I'm capable of saying something like that off the top of my head at a rally. You're not running for office though. I'm not? Not that I know of. That's what I've been doing for 20 years here. Sorry, go ahead. You know I have the mouth of a trucker. I'm the last person to talk about anyone swearing. I'm also hired to give speeches and when I give speeches I'm not swearing and using . . She was speaking to the people. I'm giving my view. When they go low we go high, is clearly a message that evaporated with Michelle Obama. It's go for the jugular, impeach in every way possible. She's one Democrat coming up. She's the only one that used the language. Let's not globalize it. But she's an interesting new -- I believe that she's Muslim, is that correct? Yes. She's an interesting new crop that is representative of the new generation of Democrats which is highly left, highly angry, and I would say obviously using rhetoric that is not in the vain of Michelle Obama. Look, I don't think all the Democrats are that way. I can tell you in my district -- Not all Republicans are like trump either. We're in this place -- Exactly. Mitt Romney -- There's an interesting shift that has happened. My district, after having a Republican congresswoman there for almost 30 years, elected Donna Sha la la who at 78 is the second oldest to get elected. She was Clinton's former health secretary. And back then she used to be left of center on the democratic party. Today she is a centrist in the democratic party, so I think there has been a shift in both parties to the right and to the left. And you're right, not all Republicans are the same. I think Mitt Romney getting sworn in yesterday and I was at his ceremony too tells you that there is some diversity within the Republican party. Yes. We discussed him at length. Can't we give Dan crenshaw a little more, like, props than Romney here. There's more interesting Republicans coming up as well than just Romney. A little more awe then tis Ty. Someone I can trust a little more. He has the heft. Even though I'm not happy with him. With who? Romney. The shape shifter. Mr. Frog legs at John George with trump. We're going to talk about

