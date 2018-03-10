Transcript for Constance Wu weighs in on controversy over Kavanaugh nomination

Hello, ladies. How are y'all doing this morning. We are thrilled to have you. And congratulations on "Crazy rich Asians." Oh, thank you. It knocked it out of the park. It erased this idea that movies with an all Asian cast, people don't go see because clearly people went to see the movie. So congratulations. Thank you. I want to see the next one. You are a very outspoken person and first to speak out in the time's up movement. We were talking earlier on the show what's going on with judge Jeanine Pirro and Dr. Ford and how last night at a rally the president was mocking Dr. Ford. What do you make of that? Well, I don't think that's a posture of a lot of grace or dignity for a president to have. But I think when you look at a lot of these conversations there's a lot of sympathy for the man and I actually think that stems from the way we raise boys in America which is we don't allow them to feel. So that when they become grown men and you say something that makes them feel hurt we feel bad because we as a culture have already kept them from feeling. You see these movies where men walk away from explosions as if nothing happened and that's considered bad ass and considered cool so I actually think when we make men feel uncomfortable or sad, it's more of a service to them because they get practice to navigate these emotions they haven't been allowed to feel their entire like childhood and teenage years, yeah, and I think it's actually good to have these conversations and good to feel bad if you did something bad because then you can practice how to navigate that and become a better person. All righty. Let's talk about the movie for a second so we don't run out of time. "Crazy rich Asians," as she said, huge, huge hit. Huge. Talk about how you say that you came over on the boat. Fresh off the boat, right? Is that your phrase, not mine. It's just like a phrase from Eddie huang who -- he wrote the book that my TV show is based off. Basically you didn't know whether to pursue acting at that point, did you? It must have been scary when you first -- I mean, the whole profession is very insecure. I actually always knew I was going to pursue acting but I was never sure it was going to be my source of income. You know, I've been like a theater kid actor forever. It's part of my identity. But, you know, a lot of people when they go in their acting careers you think like it's either make it or break it. I just might have to be a waitress for the rest of my life and that's okay. Not everyone's occupation is thought their passion. Sometimes they do it to fuel their passion sdmo now you're huge. You accepted you'll be a working actor rather than a big star which is probably the best way to go. For sure because when you're happy doing what you do you actually don't need as much money to buy stuff, you know because you don't need to fill in the empty space. That's true. You have become more than just a good actor. You're an inspiration -- I have a sister who is asian-american and she's 19 and you're one of her heroes. She talks about you all the time because she lives through you now and she's not the only one. Olivia, I know you know that name, her mom made a dress you wore in "Crazy rich Asians." Here she is. How adorable is she? Tell us the story on what happened here. You know, I think a little girl like that just like when I was a little girl had never seen a face like hers represented on screen in a lead role and when you see that, when you see your story represented that equals possibility. It equals like a role model and I think she and her mom just really responded to it and saw somebody that they wanted to be like which was me, but -- What's this time been like for you? You're on magazine covers and doing the red carpet. What's it been like? It's been the privilege of a lifetime to do it. I'm so grateful but it's been a little scary because I don't -- I didn't come from any of this and I've never seen anybody really navigate it and so I'm kind of like figuring it out as I go along. You underso mature and thought you'll figure it out. I got you fooled. Then you got me fooled. Actress, you know. Well,e've got to talk about "Fresh off the boat." Yes. Season five. Yes. It starts Friday night for everyone. This season your character is publishing a book and your family is excited to support you. Let's take a look at the clip. This is great. I'll get the boys and we'll all go to the reading. But it's my job. I don't go to the restaurant and stare at you. Remember? We found that it didn't improve your productivity. This is your big day and it'll be good for the boys. They learn by watching us and see how your hard work pays off. You would just be taking up space from actual book buyers. If I want to read the graphic sex scene I need to feel comfortable doing all the sound effects. Good. What else can we expect this season? Well, I mean the kids have grown up. They used to be like this tall. Now they're all taller than I am. Yeah, like giant men. For sure and so, you know, they're going to be navigating a lot of the stuff that teen boys do like learning how to drive. Things like that and Jessica is going to be dealing with failure which is something she is not used to. And learning how to like get through that even though she puts a lot of pressure on her kids to succeed. Oh, well, I'm so glad for you. You'll be fine. It gets a little freaky but, you know, your instincts are good. You'll know what to do. We want to thank you. Come back any time, Constance, because we like you. Oh, I like you too.

