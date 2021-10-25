Court reinstates Trump’s ‘remain in Mexico’ policy

"The View" panel reacts to a court order reinstating former President Donald Trump's policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico during processing, a policy President Joe Biden vowed to end.

