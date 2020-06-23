Transcript for COVID-19 cases rising as restrictions lifted

Any hoo, right now the coronavirus cases are on the rise. Girl, wait a minute now. I'm telling you. I should have on less clothing right now. It's in my house too. It's hot as heck. It is. Coronavirus cases are on the rise in 29 states and territories. You know who still can't get his story straight about where he stands on testing. Take a look. When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people. You're going to find more cases. I said to my people slow the testing down please. Was that tongue in cheek? Semi tongue in cheek. I say it all the time. Some people thought it was tongue and cheek. It's unfair. I don't kid. Let me tell you we've got the greatest testing program anywhere in the world. Well, so now I'm even more confused. Apparently, joy, you never thought he was kidding in the first place. No, I never did really. But I thought that he gave his enablers some wiggle room to spin what he said by -- they said he was joking. Either way he's a loser because if he wasn't joking then he has to admit that several hundred thousand -- thousands of people died from the virus. You can't make a joke in this situation. If he was joking -- I mean, if he was joking, then it's just like -- you know, what are you joking about? The whole thing doesn't make any sense to me. The truth of the matter is he always wanted to slow down the testing because the testing when it's in big numbers and accurate, it makes him look bad. I believe that's called criminal negligence when you say he's not going to do the testing. Just like when he goes out without a mask. The curve keeps going up with him. Other countries the curve is going down, not here, because of him. If he actually told his team to slow down testing, sunny, is there a legal case to be made against him for negligence? I mean -- sunny? I think when he's out of office -- there's no legal precedent for something like that. Certainly while he's in office. You know, Sanjay Gupta was on CNN yesterday and was explaining there's no correlation between an increase in testing and an increase in cases. What Sanjay did mention is that it's such a public health travesty if this is true. We know that the United States has not met its burden in terms of testing. We're supposed to be testing up to 5 million people a day. We've never done that. For the president to admit -- I don't think he was kidding. He says he wasn't kidding. For the president to admit that he wanted the slowdown of testing to make himself look better, I mean, I just think it's such a tragedy when you've had 120,000 people dead on his watch. Right. It's just D despicable. It's despicable he has Kayleigh Mcenany justifying what's coming out of this administration, I'm just deeply saddened at the state of our country. Right. He's right now heading to Arizona. He's on his way, Meghan. Yeah, he's going to Arizona. I think literally right now. Literally right now. Cases are on the rise. He's going to check on a finished section of the border wall. Does that seem like a really smart optic to you? Well, there's a few things I want to hit here. The first is our former co-host and all of our good friend Abby huntsman her and her family have covid. They had false negatives. You can look at her social she describes having covid as like having a snake wrapped around your entire body and you don't know when it's going to tighten and constrain you. She was sheltering in place in Utah. She's been extremely responsible and her family ended up getting it's a virus and disease we need to be vigilant about. The numbers are rising in Arizona. I spoke with the governor's team this morning. They are now mandating you have to wear masks in Marco pa country which is the county I grew up in. It's like phase one like in other states. A lot of young people are now getting it. I don't know if it's because of the protesting or because young people aren't complying because they feel invincible or they feel like it's an old person's disease. As you said so many times, whoopi, it's dangerous to think of this as a young person's disease. Abby is 33. You don't know how your body is going to react. Each member of her family that has it is reacting in different ways. Listen, this is -- this disease is crazy. There's so much we don't know. I just want to put this out because so many people say it's my right not to wear a mask. Well, it's your right not to wear a mask in your house. It's not your right to take yourself outside not knowing whether or not you're ill and not having a mask and protecting the people out there. It's all our rights to have a good healthy life that we choose to have. We're all trying to figure out what to do. Stop making this -- it's not please wear a mask because you don't know how the disease is working. You don't know if you have it. You can have a test and you can have false positives. Nobody is absolutely sure. Please put on your mask for everybody's sake.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.