Transcript for Critics mock Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for dancing video

her name, congresswoman Alexandria ocasio-cortez because internet trolls were hoping that social media would come back to haunt her. She is the democratic congresswoman from -- where is she from again? Vermont? She's from the bronx. She's from New York. I got her mixed up with Bernie Sanders. I see the resemblance. Anyway, she's from New York. This video was out there and they posted it of her dancing in college, and everybody was like, look at her because she seems to be the go-to girl to attack right now. But it backfired on them big time because people thought she was adorable. She's a good dancer. She looked good. Like you said in the meeting this morning, like you were saying, Meghan, no matter who you are, if you are part of the generation with a camera and a Twitter feed -- YouTube has been around for 15 years and I'm 34 so it started when I was 19. People are going to have to come to terms with the fact that public figures, especially politicians, are going to have a digital footprint. We are were all young, all made mistakes. This is so G rated it's ridiculous. She's doing "The breakfast club" dance. She lives free in the heads of conservatives. When she beat Joe Crowley, she had a few thousand followers. Right now she's got almost 2 million followers and she is a star because the more they attack her for the stupidest of things, the more her star rises. They attack her for what she wears. They attack her for voting for Pelosi. She has made mistakes of her own using social media. She didn't know the three branches of the government when she was doing a live interview. Really? She hasn't been able to answer how she's going to pay for free college. She has very controversial issues on Israel and palestine. She's in the fire right now. She's also in congress. Can I finish what I'm saying? But, when she goes forward now, the media give Ith and take Ith away. She has to be very careful with her platform. That's stupid. When we come back, we're going to talk about Nancy Pelosi

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.