Welcome back. Anti-government protest is spreading throughout Cuba in response to the country's poor covid response, and it's being fueled in part, by recent introduction of internet access in Cuba. This is the biggest protest in decades. Now Ana, when you see this, what do you make of it? Gosh, it was -- I got really emotional about it yesterday, and whoopi, I think it's far more than just about covid response. It's about freedom, and look. First things first, Cuba is a 62-year regime. Dictatorial regime. It kills, harasses, and it's been doing so for over 6 years. It's only 90 miles from the shores of the United States. It's why there's millions of cuban-americans in the U.S., because they have had to flee this repression, this violation - of human rights, and it's unprecedented and such a big deal because we have never seen in those 62 years this kind of impromptu protest calling for freedom. That spread all over the island. People are not afraid anymore, and I think it's very important that in this country, we put partisanship aside, and that the international community and the U.S. Weigh in and stand in solidarity with the freedom loving people of Cuba today. Today I was happy that president Biden issued a statement which I think strikes exactly the rig note. So if I may, he says, we stand with the Cuban people and their Claire yent call for freedom and relief from the tragic grip of the pandemic and decades of repression and economic suffering from which they have been subjected by the Cuban regime. The Cubans are observing fundamental human rights. Those include the right the the peaceful protest and the right to freely determine their own future must be respected.- the United States calls on the Cuban regime to hear their people and serve their needs at this vital moment rather than enriching themselves. And it's very scary right now because internet has been shut off. There's government forces all over the streets. People are being jailed. So we have to raise awareness and call for freedom in Cuba. Meghan, what do you think when you see this? Are you -- does it thrill you to see the Cuban people saying, hey, enough. You need to do a better job if you are going to be our government. We have heard about freedom. We have heard about what we do you think this is a good thing when you see all the protests? Yeah. I mean, it's incredible and it's historically unprecedented, particularly in Cuba. We see it globally, and in Russia. If there's one thing people want, they want freedom and democracy, and they want the precious privilege that we have here in the United States of America, and as Ana said, these are people that don't even have basic things like the internet and have been living under a tyrannical regime for a long time. I see this as political in our country as well. When you have people like Bernie Sanders who have praised Fidel Castro and said that it was, quote, unfair to condemn a communist regime, I will be interested to see how the reaction will be in this country. We have a party in the democratic party where white, liberal Democrats statistically define their party 44% to 36% as supporting socialism over capitalism while hispanic-americans in this country support capitalism. 47% to 28%, and we saw this huge shift with hispanic support in the 2020 election cycles. President trump grew hispanic support. The Republican party grew hispanic support, and part of this is because when you have a party like a democratic party with people like Bernie Sanders leading a faction of the party, praising Fidel Castro, hispanic-americans and cuban-americans a lot of times have fled regimes like that, and don't want it to come here. So it will be interesting to see if Cubans right now end up being successful in getting freedom. What the ramifications will be politically in this country, and it's always why I think even a kernel of talking about socialism or communism in any way in a positive place in the United States of America is not only dangerous, but it's a ninely stupid, and I think we're seeing the ranifications of that. You visited Cuba when president Obama was back in office, and you got some heat for it from some folks. When you look at this, what goes through your mind? It was easy to go to Cuba at that particular juncture which is why we went. It was an interesting trip. I despise dictatorship and authoritarianism, and I do not want the people to have Cuba to suffer under that repressive regime. I believe the blockades need to be lifted so the people don't suffer. They're having shortage of food down there. It's outrageous, and this is why I rail against voters' rights in this country because it is a -- it is a slippery slope to a dictatorship when people can't vote, and we have to watch our own democracy very carefully right now, and there are other countries in the world who are on this slippery slope -- it's not easy to say. Slippery slope, you know, I think of Hungary and Brazil, places like that who are normally good democracies, now veering into fascism. It's important that people in this world pay attention to places like Cuba, where we do not want these people to live in these -- they have an underground economy. Otherwise people would never survive, and the blockades that we put on these people have not helped really. They've only really hurt the people I would think. So I'm happy to see this, and I hope it occurs in other parts of the world where democracy is at risk. Yeah. Well, it's great to know that people still believe in democracy, you know, democracy allows you to have a myriad of opinions. It allows you to say when you feel your country is in the wrong. They have not had this ability because it would literally mean being put to death or disappearing into jail. So personally, I'm glad to see it, and I think it would not be a bad idea if America stepped in and raised those blockades, took them out so we can get medicine to the people, so we can get food to the people. We can do that, I think, because we're America.

