Cuomo probe unveils allegedly toxic workplace

After New York Attorney General Letitia James found Gov. Andrew Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed women and fostered a toxic work environment, "The View" co-hosts react as he denies the claims.
10:50 | 08/04/21

Cuomo probe unveils allegedly toxic workplace

