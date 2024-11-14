How Cynthia Erivo relates to Elphaba in ‘Wicked,’ bond with Ariana Grande

Erivo shares how her feelings of "not fitting in" drew her to the role of Elphaba in the highly anticipated new film "Wicked," and why she and co-star Ariana Grande have created such a special bond.

November 14, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live