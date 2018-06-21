Transcript for Cynthia Nixon on border crisis, taking on Andrew Cuomo, fixing NYC subway

"Sex and the city" alum Cynthia Nixon wants to be the next governor of New York state. Pollsters are casting her in a David versus goliath battle against incumbent Andrew Cuomo and calling her grassroots movement her Bernie Sanders moment. Take a look. We want our government to work again on health care, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway. We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us. Hey, please welcome the fabulous Cynthia Nixon. ??? Thank you. Thank you. Thank you so much. Whoo! Thank you. They like you, they like you. They do, they like me, they really like me. And I like them. Would you care to weigh in on the latest debacle at the white house? Yes, I would. It's devastating, the images from the border and I have to say the recordings of children begging for their parents, I'm -- I guess I'm glad he has signed this executive order against himself protecting them from him. I with wish he would sign some more executive orders protecting all of us from him. We didn't hit on this, I don't think, today. Why do you think they won't let reporters and congressmen in for two weeks to see what's going on in those places that they've been keeping? Well, I think it's exactly the same as how he didn't want to show footage of Vietnam, because it turns public opinion so much. When you show people what's really happening and the brutality and the injustice of what's happening, people -- it's very hard to defend this kind of a policy. But what's important to know also, that parents and children aren't just being separated at the border, you know. They're being separated throughout this country by I.C.E. Yes. I think we need to abolish I.C.E. That seems really clear. What would you replace it with? We don't need to replace -- you know, I.C.E. Is relatively new. It came in after September 11th. We've been handling immigration and customs for a long time here. We don't need I.C.E. They have strayed so far from the interests of the American people and the interests of humanity. We need to abolish it. But in New York state and across the country there are things that we can be doing on the ground to protect our undocumented people. In New York state we need to be offering access to drivers licenses to undocumented people which is something that our governor is not doing now and it's something that I will do immediately upon entering office because when an undocumented person who cannot get a driver's license gets stopped in a routine traffic violation, this is the number one way that I.C.E. Is finding people and picking them up. If we really want to protect people on the ground, this is a concrete thing we can do to fight the trump agenda, not just rhetorically but with policy if we're really interested in protecting people. Can I ask something. What are your thoughts about the fact that children that were separated from their parents were brought here through Laguardia airport and are being housed in New York? We just learned about that yesterday. Yes, I know. Is there something the governor could have done to prevent that. Or the mayor? Nobody knew this was happening. The airlines said they had no idea what they were transporting. These kids are right here in our state. Yes, it's terrible. I don't know that it's worse to have them here than it is to have them in Texas, although presumably they're further from their parents. I think it's important that we get these 2,300 and counting kids back to their families as soon as possible. That's obviously the number one priority. So, you're running for governor. Why not start with mayor? Why governor first? I know you have big plans to fix the subways. I'd like you to fix the projects. There's a lot of stuff. But why governor? Because from my point of view and for many new yorkers' point of view, the problems that we have start at the top. We're a democratic state here, two to one democratic state, but we have a governor who hands over power to the Republicans and who governs like a Republican? Why does he do that? He has a lot of Republican donors at heart. He's more of a Republican than he is a Democrat. As the son of Mario Cuomo in new York state he's got more than half a brain so he runs as a Democrat. I also think he has gone out of his way to empower the Republicans in the state senate because if the Democrats control both houses in New York state as they should, Democrats, we've had a majority in the state senate for the last five years despite his allowing the Republicans to gerrymander their own districts. We would actually as a democratic party pass things here that then they would have to pay for like fully funding our schools, and he doesn't want to do that. Upon entering office he slashed taxes on banks, on corporations, on millionaires, billionaires. He's cut $25 billion from the state budget and that's why new York is suffering so much. That's why the subways are in such a mess. That's why our housing is so underfunded. It's why we haven't done things like pass the New York dream act, why we haven't passed the women's reproductive health act. He's not Progressive enough for you? He's barely Progressive. He's trying to find his Progressive self quickly with Donald Trump in the white house and the challenge from me but it doesn't fit him very well, this newly made Progressive suit. Can I just interject really quickly. I'm a lifelong Republican. You probably know that. I don't agree with everything you're saying but I will say that your platform on fixing the subway, I live in New York City, I take the ac train every day to and from work. I had lunch with my friend John yesterday. He wanted me to tell you he was stuck on the R for an hour last week. We would like to know, please, how are you going to fix the subway? It's horrible. It is horrible. And he's watched it get more and more horrible for the last seven and a half years. Delays have tripled on his watch and he's watched it run into the ground. He's stolen money from the project -- budget. We're not going to be able to have a subway unless we have a governor that makes it a priority and funds it. We need a dedicated revenue stream. We need to replace the subway cars from the 1960s and '70s. It's not a mystery as to how the fix the subway. We just have to have the political will to do it and we need to think it's important enough. Doesn't the revenue of new York City mostly fund New York state? Isn't the revenue mostly coming from New York City? Yes, absolutely. Shouldn't the money be used here? Yes. But we need -- this is not money we're just going to find in the budget. We actually need to do a whole host of things including asking our millionaires and billionaires to pay a little more but there's no more important investment that we can make in New York City because the New York City subway is literally what the city runs on and if we let it die, the city of New York dies with it. I happen to think -- And tourism dies. And tourism dies. I happen to think that New York City is worth saving. Really quickly, while we're throwing down trains to be fixed, I'd like to talk about my L train but in addition one of the things that I love about you is your passion for education. You were once arrested for this. 17 years you've been fighting. What do you think the solution is for this? Like so many of these things we have the solution. We just need the political will. We have the second most unequally funded school system in the entire country. And we need to invest in schools, not jails. I've got a really comprehensive platform. If you go to Cynthia for new york.com, you can read all about it. It goes from birth through college. It makes college more affordable but most importantly, it fully funds K through 12 education across the board without regard to the zip code, the property values in those areas and the skin color of the children who attend those schools.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.