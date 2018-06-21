Transcript for Cynthia Nixon on how 'Sex and The City' fame will affect her candidacy

Now, "Sex and the city" made you a superstar. I was a super fan. Still am. And it has a role in your campaign. You have merchandise declaring I'm a Miranda and I'm voting for Cynthia. Now, I will tell you when I initially saw this I thought, we got a guy in the white house with -- a reality star with no experience and it's not working out as far as I can tell. Do you think your celebrity is going to work against you? Or for you? Or for you. What I want to say is if the comparison is Donald Trump, I see almost no overlap. So Donald Trump is first and foremost a real estate developer, a corrupt real estate developer at that. Thank you. Somebody who inherited his money and his business from his father. That couldn't be farther from me. I'm a person who grew up in new York with a single mom and a five-flight one-bedroom walk-up. I'm a person who started acting when I was 12 in order to pay for college because my family couldn't afford it. I don't think that celebrity is necessarily a bad thing in politics. It gives you a platform and it depends on what you do with that platform. Right. So for me, for the last almost two decades I've been fighting for lgbq equality and women's rights and women's health and for state public schools and better funded public schools. Does the name Ronald Reagan ring a bell? Or Arnold schwarzenegger. It's not like she's the first one. I do think there's an extra level for women running for office, an extra -- we are much more encouraging about men being ambition and I think the toxic political climate means that when women run for office, celebrity or not, immediately their qualifications but also their motivations are, you know, questioned and indicted. But I think that if we really -- it's one of the reasons we have so few women in political office. But that's changing and it needs to change because we see women all across this country standing up to say, you know, me too and time's up for sexual harassment. We see the women's marches. You and I were at that one together. And we see women running for office across this country because they believe what I believe which is that if we really want to bring change, we have to be the ones who are going to bring it. That's right. I'm going to take you back because I love all the stuff you're talking about but in terms of New York City, why not mayor? Why not fix what's -- because you know this mayor drives me better zerk. I don't understand who said hey, we need to have all these bike places and we have to have no way to get cars through and we have to have bikes where people are not told to wear a helmet. Why not -- because you could just kick that ass right over. So I'm -- so I'm -- why not there first? Because the governor -- the governor is the person who decides in New York where the funding goes, who's being taxed, who's not being taxed. Who's going to tell you what to do? Nobody. If you were the mayor of new York, he would be running out. But the governor and Albany, they're who controls the funding. If you see the problem that the schools are not funded, Albany, Albany are the people who are deciding whether you're giving tax breaks to people who don't need it or whether you're investing in schools, whether you're investing -- whether you're passing single payer health care legislation that new yorkers need so badly and care so much about. This is where we're going to invest in renewable energy and this is where we're going to do criminal justice reform. So the power and the money is in the governor's -- It's in Albany and that's where frankly I see the problem. Do we have folks running for seats in Albany? In the legislature? Shifts that need to be made? Absolutely. But we also have a Republican control of the state senate because of our governor now. When I'm governor, you can believe I will not be empowering the Republicans in the state senate and you can believe also that when I get elected, despite everybody's, you know -- despite his money and his power and his establishment, endorsements -- Tell 'em, girl. It's going to send shockwaves through Albany and I can't imagine a better mandate for Progressive change here and it's not just going to be me. We're going to take back the senate and there is no stopping us. You are sounding like -- I got to sneak this in because you are sounding like a Nobel peace prize winner. We are talking about trump getting the Nobel peace prize for this North Korea summit. Is there any way that you can pull a summit together with Sarah Jessica parker and Kim cattrall so we can have a "Sex and the city" 3? Can we have a "Sex and the city" 3? You know, I'm going to -- I'm afraid we're going to have to film it in Albany.

