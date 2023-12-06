Cynthia Nixon talks transporting to another era in ‘The Gilded Age’

Nixon tells “The View” about returning to the stage and playing nine characters in "The Seven Year Disappear" and discusses her activism calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

December 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live