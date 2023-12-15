Darlene Love performs ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ with Stevie Van Zandt

“The Queen of Christmas” joins “The View” alongside musician Stevie Van Zandt to perform her holiday classic.

December 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live