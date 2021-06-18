Debbie Matenopoulos, Joy Behar join ‘Behind The Table’ podcast

Two original &ldquo;The View&rdquo; co-hosts reunite on the special podcast series to discuss Matenopoulos getting the job at just 22 years old and what it was like when &ldquo;Saturday Night Live&rdquo; took notice.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live