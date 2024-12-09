What Democrats can learn from Arizona Sen.-elect Ruben Gallego’s win

Gallego joins “The View” to discuss beating Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake in Arizona -- which broke for Trump in the 2024 election -- and responds to Lake's attacks on his family.

December 9, 2024

