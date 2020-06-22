Transcript for Democrats' new problem: Overconfidence?

You know, we were just talking about Democrats, and, you know, hopefully saying we're not going to become overconfident because you know who is not up in the polls or all the polls, and so now that Joe Biden is up in some polls, you know who is kind of sagging, but is it a good idea for us to get overconfident? I mean, it's very dangerous. It happened, you know, in 2016. People just thought, oh. Well, this is in the bag. What do you think, joy? Is it time for everybody to just continue to calmly do this or get all -- or do you think it's better to get all excited? Well, I already said that his trump supporters are extremely enthusiastic, but you can add to that, and I think that Meghan's point is taken. I take it anyway because trump looks bad right now, and remember. Don't forget about Putin. Putin wants him to go four more years too so he can destroy the democracy and other democracies around the world. Not to mention the fact that there is voter suppression going on right now. I read this morning that 95% of polling places in the state of Kentucky have been closed, and those are mostly in black communities. These are the type of things that they will do, and this prop gran da that mail-in ballots are sunny will discuss that I think. It's important that see that mail-in ballots have been working forever, and they're trying to interfere with that. Maybe his numbers are going down. Maybe Biden is not as exciting, but he's great and we love him and he's doing well, but remember the voter suppression and Russian interference. Those are the things that will destroy this country because they will put him in for another four years. Right. Sunny, you know who is tweeting about foreign countries printing phony mail-in ballots, and, you know, is this to get himself all fired up or to fire up his folks? Is it enough to make people not do it do you think, or are people a little smarter than he's giving them credit for? Well, I think joy's right. I think his base is going to be energized. I don't think he's lost his base, but I do think that he is going to rely on voter suppression. I think he's going to rely on foreign interference in the same way he relied upon it before. We know from Martha Raddatz's reporting that he's asked for help from the Chinese government, and president XI's assistance. He's courting those outside influences. He's also trying to bankrupt the postal -- the post department. Because he wants to disengage voters from being able to get mail-in -- their mail-in votes, but I don't think you can underestimate the importance of the black vote. I sound like a broken record, and I say it all the time, but if you energize that base because of what's going on in our country, that base, the younger black voter, the folks that you are seeing in the streets, the folks that are very, very energized, especially if Joe Biden picks a woman of color as Amy klobuchar has asked him to do, you will see an incredible voter turnout among black people, and that will push him certainly over the finish line. I want to say one quick thing. My friend crystal just texted me and I've gotten texts that her college-aged daughter and all of her friends, all registered for that rally, and that the tiktok -- it was a big tiktok apparently movement that the 18 to 22-year-old crowd was on it, and you can't underestimate the importance of that voting block, and also the fact that they totally destroyed I think the trump campaign's data, right? Voting data, and I think it's the information gathered from those registrants now that is worthless to the trump campaign. There is something to be said about what happened at that rally, and how the campaign recovers going forward in terms of just energizing that group. Right. That group I think is going to be really, really instrumental going forward. Right. Actually, let us just say everybody needs to be instrumental going forward. This is one of the most important races we will ever live through. So everybody is needed. Yeah. Not just young people. Everybody. You've got to get out and vote. If you need the change, you want the change, you've got to go out and make it. Meghan, do you think DEMs -- Democrats should be concerned and take that concern in through the next several months? First of all, I echo everything you just said, whoopi. You can never take voters or a voting block for granted, especially in the rust belt which ended up giving president trump the win in 2016. He's very reactive when he's been wronged in any way. He fires people, he screams at people. He went on a rant at his rally showing huh he can drink water because there were reports after the military graduation that he was stumbling, and what's weird to me is I was expecting to come into the show this morning with president trump having a scalp, and right now Brad Pascal is running his campaign, and at this point you can get bamboozled by a bunch of teenagers on tiktok, that's a problem. That pendulum swings both ways. That doesn't mean they can't do it to another candidate. I don't like this cybermanipulation. We're in a new world right now, but given that this was such an optic disaster for the trump campaign, they're trying to spin it is not working. Not even like "Fox & friends" is buying it. Show us, if you are a trump supporter that you have been wronged by people like Brad Pascal, and it's not going to happen, and for now, trump is going to sit down and take it and that is not a good look for someone like president trump or his supporters. All right.

