Transcript for Democrats walk out of Syria meeting

So you know who is taking heat from both sides over his decision to pull troops out of Syria, opening up our allies, the kurds to assault by Turkey. It all came to a head at the white house yesterday when democratic leaders walked out of a meeting and here's what they said went down. He was insulting, particularly to the speaker. She kept her cool completely, but he called her a third-rate politician. He said that there are communists involved and you guys might like that. I mean, this was not a dialogue. It was sort of a diatribe, a nasty diatribe not focused on the facts. I pray for the president all the time and I tell him that I pray for his safety and his family. Now we have to pray for his health because this was a very serious meltdown on the part of the president. And so now he's claiming it was Pelosi who had the meltdown. This is a little bit hard to believe because she's kind of the coolest cucumber of the bunch. Yeah. It takes a lot because, you know, he's been in front of lots of men on both sides of the aisle having to deal with their stuff, so she's used to I think kind of dealing with some of is, and this is I guess one of the pictures that you know who sent out and said this is her lting down on him, and then there was another one and three pictures of Democrats and he said, do you think they like me? Dude, this is what you are doing? She looks like a boss in that picture. She doesn't look like she's melting down at all. She's the only woman in that picture. She's standing up. She's pointing. All I noticed was, why is she the only woman at that table? That's something else. Why is that? That's what I noticed. The guys on the other side, the ones on his side are, like, I'm not with him. I don't agree with him. I'm not with him. Mccarthy was standing by him yesterday. I was so embarrassed yesterday. I'm so tired of living in a reality show. This is what I feel like is happening every single day, and now it's just become normal. Did you see the letter he sent to the president of Turkey? What made me most irate is how he talked about general Mattis who served his country if you want to talk about democracy though, and people who have kept our democracy intact, it is people like Mattis who stood next to our allies. He resigned and he said, I care about our allies and want to respect them. You want to go up against James Mattis? Really? You think that's going to be a winning argument for yourself. I don't know how people can stand by him when he says things like that. When I was in London, I was in the war rooms and I got into an argument with a trump supporter. Underground. It was a trip. Yeah. They said, why can't you give him a chance the way we gave Obama a chance? Give him a chance? He's destroying the planet. He's destroying the democracy. He doesn't know what he's doing. He's writing stupid letters to erdogan. He's killing people far away from us who did nothing but help us. Give him a chance? That's the argument you're giving me underground? That's one thing -- The thing -- Oh, man. What I have always worried about is sort of how we interface with the rest of the world, and how he represents us with the rest of the world, and when you look at that letter that we put up, he says, let's work out a good deal. You can make a great deal. Don't be a tough guy. Don't be a fool. I will call you later. I was, like, I have an eighth grader who can write a much astute letter. With a crayon. That's what it sounded like. If that's how you're representing us to the president of Turkey who has invaded, you know, another country -- His problem right now too is that social media, everyone can see the atrocities that are happening right now in Syria with the kurds. It's all over social media, and I have been apoplectic for a week and a half now, and everything we said was going to happen is happening. Our allies are being slaughtered. You called it early on. It's the worst thing he has done in the presidency. You're talking about the persian war and Iraq war. Both of my brothers have fought in combat. If you know anyone, specially Marines, Mattis is a golden god. Mattis for president the t-shirt is the number one shirt sold on Amazon. The military respects and idolizes him. There's a bunch of quotes I wanted to read on air that are unfortunately not okay for morning television, but read the quotes he said to the troops to inspire them before we invaded he's one of the great time men, but the president is threatened by great generals. And women. And women. He called her nervous Nancy. She has nothing to be nervous about. He's being impeached, not her. Do you worry about the fact that Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the house is questioning his mental state? Are we in 25th amendment right now? A lot of praying. I think his problem is if you want to say she got overheated -- which it doesn't look like that in the picture. Calling a woman unhinged and shrill, it's a deeply sexist thing to say about speaker I can't take what you are saying seriously in any way. Here's the thing that's really pissing me off -- A lot of women are clapping because you know we're called unhinged. Thank you. You made a decision to pull these troops out. Yep. Now you're pretending you didn't do it. Right. Right. For me, if you are going to sit in that office, grow a pair because you did this. You started this. You pulled these folks out. You're the one trying to say the kurds are not good -- they fought beside us. When did you decide they weren't altogether right for us to be working with? When did this all happen? Last week. So grow a pair, man. You brought this on yourself, and now you're trying to make this America's fight. This is not our fight. 