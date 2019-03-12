Transcript for Dennis Quaid explains the most challenging part about working on his new project

to be watching "Postcards from the edge" and you're very funny in that so I can see why you're switching over to sitcom now. Why not? Yeah, why not. You're funny. I remember Mike Nichols. He was such a great director. And Carrie, both of them. Yes. So congratulations, I heard you just got engaged. Thank you. I know this is -- you've already been married how many times, three times? Yes. This is the fourth now? Fourth and final. You hope so now. Yeah. Is this it? Yes. How do you know? I just know. I really found a partner in life. She's really smart. Really fantastic. Getting a phd. She's got a double masters right now in economics and she's just a soulful, wonderful, beautiful person. Good luck to you. Congratulations. Everyone deserves love. You've got three children as well. Your son jack is 27, and twins that are 12. So I also have three. Yesterday I got a root canal and the three hours was the most relaxing three hours. I realize this is the problem so I need some advice to get through this. You've got a 2-year-old as well, right? Three two and under. You have to go from a man-to-man to a zone defense really quick. That's good advice. That's exactly what it is. But having twins, it's like having four. Why? Because having two is having four because you never have a thought to yourself. They're always -- they're always Don't they gank up on you Yes, of course they do. It's fantastic. Then they also have somebody to play with and to relate to. It's fantastic. You're still around, you look good so looks like I'll survive this. Yeah, they actually keep you young, I think. Keep you young, something. I hope. I actually saw your son jack in this movie "Plus one." My producers came to me and I said I just saw his son. He's a really good actor. I really enjoyed that movie. How does it feel to see your son follow in your footsteps? I don't see it as my footsteps. He really has his own good thing going on. I offered to help him out getting an agent at first because my agent wanted to handle him since he was four years old. Why? It was kind of obvious he wand to be an actor. It was in his blood. He was carrying around a camera and making movies. He said I want to do it on my own, dad. The next thing I know, ""Hunger games"" was his first movie and then he's doing martin scorsese' ""Vinyl". Let's talk about your new sitcom on Netflix which I saw last night which is so funny. It's called "Merry happy whatever." It is a family comedy because I usually rope my kids in to see things with me. I have a 17-year-old and a 13-year-old, and they loved it and I ended up -- I ended up having to watch a lot of it because I was sleepy and they were not. It takes place over ten days at the holidays and it's your first sitcom which I was surprised at. Yeah. Why? It's like a different animal. I was never asked for one thing. Really? But you're so good at it. I felt like I was the weakest member of the cast for the first three shows. Really? It's really like learning another type of acting. Using different muscles. When you're in the background you're not speaking you have to say like peas and carrots, peas and carrots to keep things You were very funny in "Postcards". I just loving it. I really do. It's like a family. We're shooting on the old Mary Tyler Moore stage in L.A. Which is so cool. And it's G rated so it's nice because everyone can watch it. Yeah. It's just about G rated. It pretty much is. Now you've said that when you get offered a role -- and I love this -- fear shoots up your spine. If it does, then you know you have to take it. Yeah. And that was the case with this. Yes, for sure, because I never tried it before. What other roles have you had that you've had that experience? Gosh, I played Bill Clinton and that was one of them, to take that on, or just things come along that you've never done before so rather than be comfortable -- Try to be uncomfortable. Have the same haircut for 30 years, try something new. How do you tell your son who's an actor now, how do you tell him to handle criticism and rejection which is really the two staples in showbiz. Yeah, that's just going to happen. You just learn to take a lot of nos. That's all. What about criticism, when they say your work sucked? Well, you know -- That's hard for a young person. It's hard for -- Anybody. But then again, it's champagne problems. It's great to have a job like this, you know. He's a really good actor so he's in the right place.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.