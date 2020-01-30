Transcript for Dershowitz says reelection actions not impeachable

Well, you-know-who's legal team made their closing arguments about why he shouldn't be impeached, and I have to admit, I did not see this one coming. Take a look. Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest, and mostly you're right. Your election is in the public interest. And if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment. As long as he feels it's in the country's best interest, he can do whatever he wants. So by that logic, we owe Richard Nixon a huge apology. He should have never been impeached, and maybe, you know, maybe Clinton, you know, maybe his relaxation was in the public interest. Maybe we need to rescind that. That argument is insane. It's insane. Yeah. So if he wants to, like, nuke the Ukraine to make Putin happy, that's okay, I guess. If it's in the public interest. In the public interest. They left out the part where he's getting something back. What's his name, trump -- I forget his name sometimes. Trump basically said I'm not giving you the money unless you get the dirt on Biden and put it out there. He didn't even want an investigation. He just wanted it to be out there to make Biden look bad. That means -- that's what you call quid pro quo which he's arguing against. That is not kosher, sorry, sorry. No, no, no. Well -- No, it's not. Whoopi and I were discussing this in the dressing room, whoopi. It's such a disingenuous argument that Alan is making and I was shocked because he's basically arguing this mixed motive. Even though trump wanted something personally, he wanted this dirt on his political opponent to be re-elected. If he wanted it for another reason like for the betterment of the country or to root out corruption, that's okay. But it's really not okay. So the way I think about it is let's say you kill someone, let's say you murder someone and that someone happens to also be a really bad person, so you're like, you know, helping the world in a sense because you've taken this bad person out of the but you still killed someone, so you're still guilty of a crime, right? I mean, that's -- that's just logical and that's the kind of hypothetical you get in law school. So Alan just sort of used like a first year law school argument that any first year law student would shoot down. He tried to make it to the American people. It's kind of shocking. Come on, Alan. What happened to Alan? I don't know what happened. I don't know. You got something? I don't -- I'm not a lawyer, I don't know. I will say that Alan Dershowitz helped a serial killer get off, O.J. Simpson, so he must be a pretty good lawyer because he did a good job with that. I think O.J. Simpson is guilty and I don't think that's a person to be laughed at. I want to show a clip of mayor Pete because I've been feeling guilty about how bored I am and mayor Pete came to save me. I don't know about you but watching the news right now, watching the impeachment coverage, watching the senate, is exhausting. I live and breathe politics and I find it exhausting. It's just -- it gets you down. It makes you want to catch cartoons instead. I just thought it was like sort of brave and candid for him to say that watching the impeachment trial -- I too live and breathe politics. It is exhausting. I have found when I go home I can only watch it for an hour, an hour and a half, something like that where I have to change it because it's starting to affect my mood in a lot of ways and I think a lot of the American public agrees. So I just think -- I hand it to mayor Pete for saying what I think a lot of us are feeling and we can have a conversation of whether that makes me a bad person or not. No, it doesn't make you a bad person. The difference is he's decided to run for president. Yes, I'm not running for that's fair. So we're all allowed to go, come on, bugs bunny. Yeah. But it's harder -- No, I'm not running for president, not today. To give him some credit also, he went on to say that's what the cynics want us to do. The cynics want us to turn it off but we shouldn't do that. There's a lot of judgment in that. I'm sorry I'm turning it off but I'm getting the clips. I prep. You're asking the American public to watch 8 hours a day. I don't know who can do this. People have children, people have jobs. The government, they're supposed to do it. I think there's a lot of judgment towards people like me, like, okay, I can only take this amount. I will prep, read, whatever but I cannot spend my entire day watching because frankly, my opinion is baked in the cake like yours.

