-
Now Playing: 'Desus & Mero' on their new late night show
-
Now Playing: 'Strahan and Sara' Little League team plays Yankee Stadium
-
Now Playing: ‘RHOA’ star Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill talk wedding plans
-
Now Playing: Skip Marley performs his new song 'No Love'
-
Now Playing: Tim Tebow announces the release of his new book, 'Bronco and Friends'
-
Now Playing: Skylar Astin and Peyton Elizabeth Lee talk about new their Disney+ film
-
Now Playing: Nancy Grace talks about her new book, 'Don't Be a Victim'
-
Now Playing: Basketball star Charles Oakley gets the boot on ‘Dancing With the Stars’
-
Now Playing: Wishing the Boss Bruce Springsteen a happy 71st birthday!
-
Now Playing: Wishing Michael Buble a happy 45th birthday!
-
Now Playing: Original member of Four Seasons dies of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: NFL fines 3 coaches and their teams more than $1 million
-
Now Playing: All the celebs and public figures who have died from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: All the celebs and public figures who’ve said they’ve tested positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Michael Jordan buys NASCAR team
-
Now Playing: Kal Penn has a message for millennials and Gen Z
-
Now Playing: How Chelsea Clinton is changing the narrative about female athletes
-
Now Playing: Sunny Hostin on writing ‘I Am These Truths’
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga and her mom team up to teach kids about kindness in new book